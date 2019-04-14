Start of Hybrid War against Pakistan to Industrial Scale

Irfan Baloch
SENIOR MODERATOR
- Apr 12, 2009
- 19,968
- 198
- Country
-
- Location
-
- European Union Disinformation Lab
- Funding TTP, BLA, BLM, MQM
- Airline hijack plot
- Propaganda to prevent international cricket in Pakistan
Sir --- nothing new here, except we --- as always --- have been slower to the game.
- European Union Disinformation Lab
- Funding TTP, BLA, BLM, MQM
- Airline hijack plot
- Propaganda to prevent international cricket in Pakistan
our pro Indian pacifists are political affectees of GHQ so they make pro Indian love songs to provoke Pakistan military. some of them are posh liberals who do it as a current fashion statement.Sir --- nothing new here, except we --- as always --- have been slower to the game.
Obviously, India has more funds, more people spread out across the world and gets a free pass from the West. The last point is critical. The West has never even called out India's state sponsorship of terrorism (Baloch militancy) publicly, even though they freely acknowledge it privately.
Another thing I've noticed is that the Indian nat sec establishment is empowered and civilian. They have an actual HAWK running things and private capacities are much more readily accessible and deployed (i.e. specific firms for the disinfo efforst). Doval could sell Moeed Yusuf (zero operational experience or skin in the game of any kind, though of course Dr. Yusuf is a smart guy too) in the streets and Moeed wouldn't know what happened. This is the difference.
We do not value hawks. We feel threatened by them because they force us to introspect, get off our asses, and actually challenge the status quo and new normal. Hawks in Pakistan are therefore equated with idiots who are encouraging open war. Not at all. A hawk simply realizes that the world operates on the basis of realpolitik, not some utopian, hopeful vision of international justice, and appropriate (covert) measures should be taken to keep deterrence alive.
When Indian policymakers don't fear a major backlash against their citizens or their officers, why would they not keep indulging in supporting terrorism, disinfo and other things against Pak? We are rolling out the red carpet for them, because we like to expend our blood and treasure on the brainwashed militants and their commanders, not the backers. Failed strategy that has increased instability. This is why I pray that things get better when the pacifist leaves GHQ.
- European Union Disinformation Lab
- Funding TTP, BLA, BLM, MQM
- Airline hijack plot
- Propaganda to prevent international cricket in Pakistan
Sir --- nothing new here, except we --- as always --- have been slower to the game.
Obviously, India has more funds, more people spread out across the world and gets a free pass from the West. The last point is critical. The West has never even called out India's state sponsorship of terrorism (Baloch militancy) publicly, even though they freely acknowledge it privately.
Another thing I've noticed is that the Indian nat sec establishment is empowered and civilian. They have an actual HAWK running things and private capacities are much more readily accessible and deployed (i.e. specific firms for the disinfo efforst). Doval could sell Moeed Yusuf (zero operational experience or skin in the game of any kind, though of course Dr. Yusuf is a smart guy too) in the streets and Moeed wouldn't know what happened. This is the difference.
We do not value hawks. We feel threatened by them because they force us to introspect, get off our asses, and actually challenge the status quo and new normal. Hawks in Pakistan are therefore equated with idiots who are encouraging open war. Not at all. A hawk simply realizes that the world operates on the basis of realpolitik, not some utopian, hopeful vision of international justice, and appropriate (covert) measures should be taken to keep deterrence alive.
When Indian policymakers don't fear a major backlash against their citizens or their officers, why would they not keep indulging in supporting terrorism, disinfo and other things against Pak? We are rolling out the red carpet for them, because we like to expend our blood and treasure on the brainwashed militants and their commanders, not the backers. Failed strategy that has increased instability. This is why I pray that things get better when the pacifist leaves GHQ.
Yes, two humiliating outings. Still an outside chance of advancing as the next three matches are against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Nambia.
LOL yeah it is a conspiracy.Yes, two humiliating outings. Still an outside chance of advancing as the next three matches are against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Nambia.
And who made these groupings? Why is Group A top-heavy whilst Group B has so many minnows?
One is a disputed territory other is not. This opens door for Pakistan to support groups in mainland India.Vlogger says India's policies to contain and isolate Pakistan started in the late 90s after Pakistan had already helped start insurgency in Indian occupied Kashmir. So basically what India did to Pakistan was a reaction to something what Pakistan was already doing to India in Kashmir. Can we thus blame these reactionary policies to India only? What about Pakistan's intervention in Indian occupied Kashmir?
View attachment 789153
you see years...the way things are going at Pakistan end...we do not have even a year...We can rip India's lungs out in a few years.
Absolutely.our pro Indian pacifists are political affectees of GHQ so they make pro Indian love songs to provoke Pakistan military. some of them are posh liberals who do it as a current fashion statement.
Maryam Nawaz is next level in that provocation by actually adapting and promoting anti Pakistan propoganda.
India is more blatant because it is encouraged by Western support. if it gets a chance ot will even shoot down our passenger plane or sink a commercial ship unlike us who have only forced their submarines to surface and leave our waters since we lack domestic appetite for war and no support internationally.
Your boundless enthusiasm is always nice. But we've been hoping and hearing grand things for over a decade now.We can rip India's lungs out in a few years.
Root cause is Active border dispute..erase that --no need for large Armies - leads to better economy and uplift of population...Both India and Pakistan have a common root cause for all their problems. It is called over population with respect to the resources available for the country!
I see the border dispute as a symptom of distrust between Hindus and Muslims in subcontinent; add the real and present competition for water resources in the area to this.Root cause is Active border dispute..erase that --no need for large Armies - leads to better economy and uplift of population...
Developing Countries and Developed countries
find something common in developed countries.
No. Do you have blinkers on like a donkey? What about Indian intervention in Bangla 1971? We can't be blamed for the reaction.Can we thus blame these reactionary policies to India only? What about Pakistan's intervention in Indian occupied Kashmir?