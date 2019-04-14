Start of Hybrid War against Pakistan to Industrial Scale

Sir --- nothing new here, except we --- as always --- have been slower to the game.



Obviously, India has more funds, more people spread out across the world and gets a free pass from the West. The last point is critical. The West has never even called out India's state sponsorship of terrorism (Baloch militancy) publicly, even though they freely acknowledge it privately.



Another thing I've noticed is that the Indian nat sec establishment is empowered and civilian. They have an actual HAWK running things and private capacities are much more readily accessible and deployed (i.e. specific firms for the disinfo efforst). Doval could sell Moeed Yusuf (zero operational experience or skin in the game of any kind, though of course Dr. Yusuf is a smart guy too) in the streets and Moeed wouldn't know what happened. This is the difference.



We do not value hawks. We feel threatened by them because they force us to introspect, get off our asses, and actually challenge the status quo and new normal. Hawks in Pakistan are therefore equated with idiots who are encouraging open war. Not at all. A hawk simply realizes that the world operates on the basis of realpolitik, not some utopian, hopeful vision of international justice, and appropriate (covert) measures should be taken to keep deterrence alive.



When Indian policymakers don't fear a major backlash against their citizens or their officers, why would they not keep indulging in supporting terrorism, disinfo and other things against Pak? We are rolling out the red carpet for them, because we like to expend our blood and treasure on the brainwashed militants and their commanders, not the backers. Failed strategy that has increased instability. This is why I pray that things get better when the pacifist leaves GHQ.