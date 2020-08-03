What's new

Starship SN8 to rollout to pad tomorrow, testing begins Sunday

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F-22Raptor Starship test program advances towards ambitious SN8 test flight Americas 1
F-22Raptor Starship SN8 to receive nosecone and aerosurfaces this week:Musk Americas 1
F-22Raptor Starship SN8 continues stacking; full Starship nears Americas 1
F-22Raptor SpaceX Starship SN8 subassemblies mostly complete Americas 7
F-22Raptor SpaceX Starship family grows ahead of new test phase Americas 0
F-22Raptor First Starship Raptor Vacuum Engine has shipped Americas 0
F-22Raptor Starship SN6 successfully hops 150 meters! Americas 17
F-22Raptor Starship SN6 prepares for hop – Super Heavy is coming Americas 0
F-22Raptor SpaceX’s second Starship hop imminent after Raptor static fire test Americas 2
F-22Raptor SpaceX Starlink, Starship programs crush funding goals, raise $2 billion Americas 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top