Starship SN6 successfully hops 150 meters!

F-22Raptor
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 19, 2014
- 6,264
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Starship SN6 prepares for hop – Super Heavy is coming
|Americas
|0
|SN6 begins test campaign as future Starships hatch plans for SpaceX’s next leap
|Americas
|0
|Starship SN6 set to roll out to the launchpad
|Americas
|1
|SpaceX’s second Starship hop imminent after Raptor static fire test
|Americas
|2
|Starship SN8 continues stacking; full Starship nears
|Americas
|1
|SpaceX Starlink, Starship programs crush funding goals, raise $2 billion
|Americas
|0
|SpaceX installs orbital Starship heat shield prototype with robots
|Americas
|0
|Starship SN5 successfully launches 150 meters and lands!!
|Americas
|8
|SpaceX Starship SN5 successfully takes off and lands
|Americas
|16
|Starship SN5 set to hop 150 meters! Watch live
|Americas
|8