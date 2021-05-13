Starship SN15 Rolls out yet again for another launch.

mike2000 is back
Starship SN15 Rolls to the Launch Pad | SpaceX Boca Chica
Starship SN15 is being prepared for a lift back onto the launch pad, this time Suborbital Pad B. It is unclear if it will be flown again but Elon has stated they may attempt to. Meanwhile the Nosecone Test Rig is rolled back to the Production Site. Video & Photos from Mary (@BocaChicaGal) and the NSF Robotic Camera Team. Edited by Brady Kenniston (@TheFavoritist) All content copyright to NSF. Not to be used elsewhere without explicit permission from NSF. Click "Join" for access to early fast turnaround clips, exclusive discord access with the NSF team, etc - to support the channel.
Measuring 70m (230ft) -long, Super Heavy will be filled with 3,400 tonnes (6.8 million lbs) of cryogenic (chilled) methalox.
It will be powered by around 28 Raptor engines (this specification has changed several times), providing some 16 million lbs (72 Meganewtons) of maximum thrust. It should be able to lift at least 100 tonnes of payload, and possibly as much as 150 tonnes, to low-Earth orbit.
This will make Super Heavy more powerful than the immense Saturn V launcher used for the Apollo Moon missions in the 1960s and 70s.
Damn Elon Musk is crazy, he is launching the worlds largest rocket ever built so regularly as if it was sausages. The speed at which Space X is moving makes even NASA looks like they are a slow behemoth, forget about other country's space agencies who are even slower. Space X is set to totally dominate the world's space industry. They are leaving other countries/space agencies in the dust completely. THIS IS JUST CRAZY AND UNHEARD OF. We are living in exciting times ladies and gentlemen.
