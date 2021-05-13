Starship SN15 Rolls out yet again for another launch.

Starship SN15 Rolls to the Launch Pad | SpaceX Boca Chica

Starship SN15 is being prepared for a lift back onto the launch pad, this time Suborbital Pad B. It is unclear if it will be flown again but Elon has stated they may attempt to. Meanwhile the Nosecone Test Rig is rolled back to the Production Site. Video & Photos from Mary (@BocaChicaGal) and the NSF Robotic Camera Team. Edited by Brady Kenniston (@TheFavoritist) All content copyright to NSF. Not to be used elsewhere without explicit permission from NSF. Damn Elon Musk is crazy, he is launching the worlds largest rocket ever built so regularly as if it was sausages. The speed at which Space X is moving makes even NASA looks like they are a slow behemoth, forget about other country's space agencies who are even slower. Space X is set to totally dominate the world's space industry. They are leaving other countries/space agencies in the dust completely. THIS IS JUST CRAZY AND UNHEARD OF. We are living in exciting times ladies and gentlemen.