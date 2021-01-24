Starship SN 9 set for first launch attempt on Monday January 25

F-22Raptor said:



Since then, the company has been working on testing its newer SN9 prototype. With a fifth static fire test of the SN9 performed on Friday, January 22, in which the engines were fired by the prototype remained tethered to the ground, everything should now be ready for the next portion of testing to occur soon.



SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared an image of the SN9 prototype undergoing its static fire test on





Last week, SpaceX performed





Performing engine swaps used to be a lengthy process, but SpaceX seems to have become more efficient at it and was able to replace the engines in a few days. Now, with the new engines installed and tested, the prototype is ready for its big test soon.



This means the SN9 high-altitude test could go ahead as early as this Monday, January 25, according to



The aim of SpaceX is to create a heavy lift vehicle that can be used to carry cargo and passengers to the moon and eventually to Mars. The rocket will be powered by Raptor engines which use liquid methane and liquid oxygen as fuel rather than the kerosene which is used by the Merlin engines found in the company’s current rocket, the Falcon 9. The Starship aims to be a fully reusable craft that can take off and land vertically, which would make reuse more efficient and would potentially allow fast turnaround times between launches and landings.



https://www.digitaltrends.com/news/spacex-starship-sn9-high-altitude-test/



If SN9 lands fine I can't imagine what the others will be used for. I would suspect they are backups as SpaceX will probably attempt to see if they can push things to the limits with violent spin or nose down situations...or maybe with sand for a weighted landing.