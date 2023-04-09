What's new

Starlink: Which Cruise Ships Use Starlink Internet

What Is Starlink and Which Cruise Ships Use Starlink Internet | Cruise Critic

Which cruise ships have Starlink internet, and what is Starlink? Find out how this new type of internet access at sea will make connections faster than ever
Which Cruise Lines Have Starlink Internet Service?​


Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Almost all of the major cruise lines and some niche brands have already announced their partnership with Starlink to provide internet services onboard their ships.

These include:
American Queen Voyages
Of course, internet services onboard ships come at a cost, unless it is included in a promotional fare or if it is part of a cruise line’s loyalty club perk.

There is usually a choice of a basic package for emails and web surfing and a premium package that allows for social media, streaming, and gaming capabilities. Check with your cruise line for their package pricing.

While pricing may not be coming down, expect connectivity to go up, making staying plugged in at sea a true reality in the not-so-distant future.

 
