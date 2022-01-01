Starlink to launch satellite internet across Pakistan | The Express Tribune Starlink internet could also be expanded to the unserved and underserved areas of Pakistan

SpaceX has expressed eagerness to launch Starlink’s satellite broadband internet in Pakistan.In this regard, a delegation of US-based global satellite broadband provider called on Minister of IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque on Tuesday to discuss the policy and operation model.The group comprised SpaceX Director Middle East and Asia Ryan Goodnight and Head of Global Site Acquisition Ben Macwilliam. On the occasion, Haque mentioned that 40,000 schools and small and medium enterprises presented a unique opportunity to the company. He said the Starlink internet could also be expanded to the unserved and underserved areas of Pakistan.