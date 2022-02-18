What's new

Starlink services now has 250,000 users across 25 countries

www.business-standard.com

Starlink services now have 250,000 users across 25 countries: Elon Musk

SpaceX has about 1,800 Starlink satellites in orbit.
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

Starlink, the satellite internet division of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, now has more than 2,50,000 users across 25 countries globally.

"Over 250k Starlink user terminals," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.


The terminals will keep on growing, and Musk said that in order to better internet connections, Starlink would need to upgrade its ground stations and other functions.

Until November 2021, SpaceX had added roughly 11,000 users per month since beginning service in October 2020.
 

Hamartia Antidote

