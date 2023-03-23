What's new

Starlink Satellite Broadband is Now Officially Registered in Pakistan

Ali_14

Jan 10, 2023
313ghazi said:
When will it be operational? Will be useful for when the facists shut down the regular internet
313ghazi said:
When will it be operational? Will be useful for when the facists shut down the regular internet.
Who are you referring as fascists and when has government ever shut down internet including all times of government in Pakistan you indians are here only for false flagging and missinformation and dissinformation keep crying you indians till eternity
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Ali_14 said:
Who are you referring as fascists and when has government ever shut down internet including all times of government in Pakistan you indians are here only for false flagging and missinformation and dissinformation keep crying you indians till eternity
Ja Hafiz ne lan par char, but wait till iftaari time. Indian....lol
 

