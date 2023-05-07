What's new

Starlink now has more than 1.5 million subscribers globally

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,297
30
21,087
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.neowin.net

Starlink now has more than 1.5 million subscribers globally

The satellite internet service Starlink has crossed the 1.5 million customers mark, SpaceX said. This comes almost two and a half years after the service was first offered to the users as a beta.
www.neowin.net www.neowin.net

Image of starlink internet hardware

SpaceX announced that its satellite-powered internet service Starlink has crossed 1.5 million customers globally. The latest milestone comes around five months after the company reached its first million customers.

Starlink first came into existence in 2015, however, it wasn't until 2019 that SpaceX started deploying its first lot of low-orbit satellites that power the internet service. The company has plans to orbit 12,000 such satellites which would be enough to cover the entire planet. SpaceX already crossed the count of 4,000 Starlink satellites after it deployed 56 new ones using a Falcon 9 rocket earlier this week.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1654673695007457280

The satellite internet currently costs $120/mo for the service with speeds up to 100Mbps and a $599 one-time fee for the hardware that's required to catch the signal. It is currently available in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines, and covers a major chunk of South America. While SpaceX is waiting for regulatory approval in India, it has plans to expand the service to some African countries, including Angola, Zambia, Tanzania, and Mozambique in 2023.

In addition to stationary locations like homes, its satellite internet has also been used in commercial flights and large moving vehicles such as RVs and campers. Earlier this year, Starlink invited some users to try out a $200/mo global roaming service.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
SpaceX's Starlink announces it now has 1 million users
Replies
6
Views
789
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Starlink: The airlines switching to Elon Musk’s Starlink
Replies
1
Views
242
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
FCC authorizes SpaceX to begin deploying up to 7,500 next-generation Starlink Gen 2 satellites
Replies
0
Views
414
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Chinese defence boffins ponder microwaving Starlink satellites to stop surveillance
Replies
0
Views
203
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Elon Musk’s Starlink closing in on 100k customers in Australia: report
Replies
0
Views
186
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom