Starlink for Public Schools, Rural Areas—Pilot Project Now Aims to Service Several States
Starlink's satellite internet will help those without broadband connection to access the internet, through the government.
According to a report by NBC News, many public school institutions are already starting pilot programs on their subscription to Starlink's satellite internet for students' access in multiple states. It includes areas like Arizona, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, which aims to provide those without internet connections at home.
The program has already started rolling these out to students with no internet connections, with some aiming to start the pilot program already.
The venture aims to provide those in rural areas and places without broadband connections a chance to secure internet service for their needs.
Can the Government Sustain its Starlink Subscription?There are multiple programs in the United States applicable to fund the internet subscription for students requiring an internet connection in their homes and institutions. According to the US Government Accountability Office, 100 programs across 15 agencies in the US government may provide subscriptions for those in need.
Currently, the $599 Starlink installation and broadband installation, along with a $110 subscription, gets funds from federal and local tax dollars to avail of the service.
Starlink and its Internet ServicesStarlink's ventures are growing for the different industries it may serve the world. It focuses on its use for many institutions that need a reliable internet connection for its multiple requirements. One of Elon Musk's tweets suggested that a single Starlink is enough for hundreds of students in an entire school.
There are no announcements from Musk or Starlink regarding its partnership with schools, but there are already those registering or availing of its services.
The company is not focused entirely on these learning institutions, as it aims to serve more institutions worldwide of its massive focus on a global internet connection. One of its known partners now is the US Air Force which recently purchased its internet features for their needs, with the agency awarded the company a million-dollar contract.
It is only high time that Starlink will see different contracts and subscriptions from other institutions worldwide, all wanting high-speed internet to serve them from anywhere.
The company takes advantage of its satellite offers to provide service in any location. It aims to reach far-off places that still see no terrestrial connections via broadband. These new pilot programs will help students access the internet better than their cellular data connections, having a more stable way to access the web for their needs.