Starbucks or Costa Might Be Coming to Pakistan

Morpheus

Morpheus

Javed Afridi, the 35-year-old entrepreneur, has hinted at the arrival of an international coffeehouse to Pakistan.


Taking to Twitter, the Peshawar Zalmi owner asked his followers whether they want Starbucks or Costa in Pakistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1353327741647659008

Founded in 1971, Costa is an England-based coffeehouse company. Coca-Cola acquired Costa in 2019 and the company has over 18,000 employees in 3,401 stores across 31 countries.
Starbucks is an American coffeehouse company that was founded in 1971. The company has over 349,000 employees in 31,256 stores across 79 countries.
Note that Costa had opened a coffeehouse in Karachi several years ago that shut down after some time.

On the other hand, Starbucks, a few years back, clarified that the company had no plans in opening coffeehouses in Pakistan.
However, both companies might reconsider their decisions considering the current wave of coffee culture in Pakistan that has seen coffeehouses sprouting up everywhere.

baqai

baqai

Cost already came to Pakistan and wrapped up it's business, it didn't worked here, my friend was the Manager of their first franchise in Karachi. Starbucks i find over rated i am more of a Tim Horton's person (French Vanilla FTW)
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Why not promote Starbaksh which is Parody of Starbucks in Islamabad?
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

I'm one of those few strange people in the world who don't like coffee. The only thing I ever buy from Costa is their strawberry lemonade.
 
SD 10

SD 10

i like this shit and now is barred from drinking coffee from my doctor.... Stomach can`t take this hsit!:(
 
KurtisBrian

Just be a smart business man, go buy coffee from the Ethiopians and open YOUR OWN chain. Starbucks crap. Tim Hortons worse than crap. Second Cup better than the other two.
 
AsifIjaz

Tim Hortons.... costa tried and failed and starbucks is also over-rated and both of these have long lost their edge.
 
