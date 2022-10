Starbucks became Stars Coffee in Russia

I mean - making coffee or Lattes has nothing American in it, except that cheap garbage which Starbucks US calls "Americano".You go to Italy, ask for an "Americano", they will give you a cold icy stare....I am sure making a Caramel Frappuccino or a Latte is not rocket science. Italy/France was the source of these drinks.For me - I always go to the local Mom/Pop places who grind their own beans (Yes even in Bangladesh). The beans are fresh ground daily, not coming packed in a jar, the flavor is unparalleled. Every country in Asia grows their own variety of beans. Bangladesh' own variety is called the "Hilltracts blend"...putting Southern Bangladesh on the coffee-bean map.