Star Wars: Visions first look trailer

jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
I don't understand how Star Wars - a silly adaptation of Dune - can be so popular. But then lot of silly things are popular.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
jamahir said:
I don't understand how Star Wars - a silly adaptation of Dune - can be so popular. But then lot of silly things are popular.
I love the original Dune, epic.
But Star Wars isn’t a a rip off.
 
