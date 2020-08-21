Star Wars: Visions first look trailer

F-22Raptor
I love the original Dune, epic.I don't understand how Star Wars - a silly adaptation of Dune - can be so popular. But then lot of silly things are popular.
Why do you say so ?But Star Wars isn’t a a rip off.
Yes I see more seriousness to Star Trek in the one newer film that I have watched.Star Trek
