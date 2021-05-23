Star of David (Dawood A.S) or Seal of Suleiman A.S in Islamic History

Flag of Ottoman sailor Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha (Hayreddin Barbarossa): It contains a verse from Quran, name of first four caliphs, sword of Caliph Ali as well as seal of Solomon (pbuh).

Gates of Humayun Tomb in New Delhi, India. Construction completed at 1572.

Seljuks, Ilhanli State, Ottomans used this symbol on their coins

A grave near tomb of Melik Shah (Sultan of Seljuk) who died 1092. Sigil of Solomon (pbuh) inscripted on it.

An Ottoman tomb stone in Amasra

A mosque (Xhamia e Larme) in Tetove, Macedonia, Constructed in 1438. Thanks to Demirel Bojaxhiu for the heads up

800 years old gate of a granary in Samsun, Turkey (Ambarköy)

Tiles at Topkapı Palace, Istanbul

Gul (Rose) Mosque, Istanbul

Prayings which written on Sigil of Solomon

Sigil of Solomon and Hand of Fatima

Kaptan Pasha Mosque, Eyup, Istanbul

Yeni Valide Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey

In the medieval Times, the “Star of David” was not solely a Jewish symbol, but also an Islamic one known as “Khatam Suleiman” or “Seal of Solomon” (Suleiman is the Arabic form for Solomon the son of King David or Dawood in Arabic) and was extremely popular as an Islamic symbol especially among the followers of the Hanafi Islamic Madhab and most notably among Turkish beyliks of Anatolia