What's new

Star of David (Dawood A.S) or Seal of Suleiman A.S in Islamic History

Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
4,052
28
9,894
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In the medieval Times, the “Star of David” was not solely a Jewish symbol, but also an Islamic one known as “Khatam Suleiman” or “Seal of Solomon” (Suleiman is the Arabic form for Solomon the son of King David or Dawood in Arabic) and was extremely popular as an Islamic symbol especially among the followers of the Hanafi Islamic Madhab and most notably among Turkish beyliks of Anatolia


The flag of Isfendiyarids Anatolian Turkish dynasty.




The flag of Karamannids Anatolian Turkish dynasty.


Ayyubid Dirhams with the name of the Ayyubid just king “Al Malik Al-Adil” .




Moroccan coins “the reign of Sultan Yusuf ben Al Hasan at early 1900s”




Ottoman sword decorated with Islamic verses and the star of David planted on the top.



Ottoman Sultans used to wear charmed shirts before going wars. And one of the symbols on this shirts was sigil of Solomon.



  • Flag of Ottoman sailor Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha (Hayreddin Barbarossa): It contains a verse from Quran, name of first four caliphs, sword of Caliph Ali as well as seal of Solomon (pbuh).

  • Gates of Humayun Tomb in New Delhi, India. Construction completed at 1572.

  • Seljuks, Ilhanli State, Ottomans used this symbol on their coins

  • A grave near tomb of Melik Shah (Sultan of Seljuk) who died 1092. Sigil of Solomon (pbuh) inscripted on it.

  • An Ottoman tomb stone in Amasra

  • A mosque (Xhamia e Larme) in Tetove, Macedonia, Constructed in 1438. Thanks to Demirel Bojaxhiu for the heads up

  • 800 years old gate of a granary in Samsun, Turkey (Ambarköy)

  • Tiles at Topkapı Palace, Istanbul

  • Gul (Rose) Mosque, Istanbul

  • Prayings which written on Sigil of Solomon


  • Sigil of Solomon and Hand of Fatima

  • Kaptan Pasha Mosque, Eyup, Istanbul

  • Yeni Valide Mosque, Istanbul, Turkey
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,460
3
4,610
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
It's funny seeing the phool shaport Pajeets post this symbol alongside Indian flag without realizing this symbol is associated with Prophet David (A.S.) who hated idol worship with passion.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,173
-1
10,891
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
313ghazi said:
Very interesting. I didn't realise it was a symbol so widely used.
Click to expand...
Yeah now everything associated with Jewish is considered as conspiracy and harram. This is how muslims have indoctrined their young generation
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
15,602
-6
17,083
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Salza said:
Muslims ain't different they killed Prophet Muhammad pbuh grandchildren in worst of manner. Had their been other Prophets after Prophet Muhammad pbuh, Muslims wouldnt had spared some either.
Click to expand...
I don't condone it but he wasn't a Prophet
Salza said:
Not to forget, Muslims killed 3 of the first 4 rightous khalifahs which implies that killing is in human nature. Not much to do with Muslims, Jewish, Christians etc
Click to expand...
Again not prophets
Trango Towers said:
I don't condone it but he wasn't a Prophet

Again not prophets
Click to expand...
Although reprehensible actions
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2019
5,057
16
8,929
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salza said:
Muslims ain't different they killed Prophet Muhammad pbuh grandchildren in worst of manner. Had their been other Prophets after Prophet Muhammad pbuh, Muslims wouldnt had spared some either.
Click to expand...
“HAD” please don’t base your statements on What ifs
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,173
-1
10,891
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Trango Towers said:
I don't condone it but he wasn't a Prophet

Again not prophets
Click to expand...
Lmao, because there were no prophets after Muhammad pbuh,,, who were the most influential ppl after our prophets death.. Ofcourse rightous khilafas.....which Muslims killed with great joy.....
 
Last edited:
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,173
-1
10,891
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Trango Towers said:
I don't condone it but he wasn't a Prophet

Again not prophets

Although reprehensible actions
Click to expand...
P. S you made a statement about Jews to malign them where as you conveniently ignore the fact how murderous Muslims history have been. This is called hypocrisy which our modern mullahs and scholars are teaching. Learn some history and human nature when it comes to power struggle.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
1,140
-1
1,637
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Salza said:
Not to forget, Muslims killed 3 of the first 4 rightous khalifahs which implies that killing is in human nature. Not much to do with Muslims, Jewish, Christians etc
Click to expand...
2, Umar Ibn Khattab RA was killed by a Majoosi/ Fire Worshiping Slave. Only Uthman and Ali RA were killed by Khawarij.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom