Stanford Ranks 243 Pakistani Scientists Among World's Top 2%

Stanford Ranks 243 Pakistani Scientists Among World's Top 2%

News, analysis and opinions about India, Pakistan, US, Canada, Europe, Mid East, South Asia, Silicon Valley, High Technology, Economy, Politics, World
www.riazhaq.com www.riazhaq.com

Stanford University has ranked 243 Pakistani scientists among the world's top 2% scientists for 2019. Among them are 81 Pakistani professors who are recognized in the lifetime research work list of 160,000 scientists.

Stanford University

Stanford's Top 2% Scientists List:
The list of the top 2% of the world's scientists has been created by experts from Stanford University based on data from Elsevier’s Scopus, the abstract and citation database. It covers 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields and provides standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator.







Pakistani Professors on Stanford List


Highly Cited Researchers (HCR):


Last year, Clarivate Analytics listed 6 Pakistani and 10 Indian researchers in its list of the world's 4000 most highly cited researchers (HCR). It included 12 Iranians and no Bangladeshis and no Sri Lankans. This Highly Cited Researchers list included 17 Nobel Laureates. It represented more than 60 nations, but more than 80% of them were from the 10 nations and 70% from the first five – a remarkable concentration of top talent. Here are the top 10 nations in order: United States, United Kingdom, China, Germany, Australia, Netherlands, Canada, France, Switzerland and Spain.



The United States led among HCRs with 2,639 scientists followed by the United Kingdom's 546 and China's 482. Top three institutions producing world's most highly cited researchers were: Harvard University (186), National Institutes of Health (148) and Stanford University (100). Chinese Academy of Sciences ranks 4th with 99 highly cited researchers.

Research Output Growth:

Pakistan is one of the world's top two countries where the research output rose the fastest in 2018, according to Nature Magazine. The publication reports that the "global production of scientific papers hit an all-time high this year...with emerging economies rising fastest".




Pakistan ranked first or second depending on whether one accepts the text or the graphic (above) published by Nature. The text says Egypt had 21% growth while the graph shows Pakistan with 21% growth. Here's an excerpt of the text: "Emerging economies showed some of the largest increases in research output in 2018, according to estimates from the publishing-services company Clarivate Analytics. Egypt and Pakistan topped the list in percentage terms, with rises of 21% and 15.9%, respectively. ...China’s publications rose by about 15%, and India, Brazil, Mexico and Iran all saw their output grow by more than 8% compared with 2017".

Scientific Output:

Pakistan's quality-adjusted scientific output (Weighted Functional Count) as reported in Nature Index has doubled from 18.03 in 2013 to 37.28 in 2017. Pakistan's global ranking has improved from 53 in 2013 to 40 in 2017. In the same period, India's WFC has increased from 850.97 in 2013 to 935.44 in 2017. India's global ranking has improved from 13 in 2013 to 11 in 2017.


Pakistan's Global Ranking:

Pakistan ranks 40 among 161 countries for quality adjusted scientific output for year 2017 as reported by Nature Index 2018. Pakistan ranks 40 with quality-adjusted scientific output of 37.28. India ranks 11 with 935. Malaysia ranks 61 with 6.73 and Indonesia ranks 63 with 6.41. Bangladesh ranks 100 with 0.81. Sri Lanka ranks 84 with 1.36. US leads with almost 15,800, followed by China's 7,500, Germany 3,800, UK 3,100 and Japan 2,700.

Nature Index:

The Nature Index is a database of author affiliation information collated from research articles published in an independently selected group of 82 high-quality science journals. The database is compiled by Nature Research. The Nature Index provides a close to real-time proxy of high-quality research output and collaboration at the institutional, national and regional level.

The Nature Index includes primary research articles published in a group of high-quality science journals. The journals included in the Nature Index are selected by a panel of active scientists, independently of Nature Research. The selection process reflects researchers’ perceptions of journal quality, rather than using quantitative measures such as Impact Factor. It is intended that the list of journals amounts to a reasonably consensual upper echelon of journals in the natural sciences and includes both multidisciplinary journals and some of the most highly selective journals within the main disciplines of the natural sciences. The journals included in the Nature Index represent less than 1% of the journals covering natural sciences in the Web of Science (Clarivate Analytics) but account for close to 30% of total citations to natural science journals.

Pakistan vs BRICS:

In a report titled "Pakistan: Another BRIC in the Wall", author Lulian Herciu says that Pakistan’s scientific productivity has quadrupled, from approximately 2,000 articles per year in 2006 to more than 9,000 articles in 2015. During this time, the number of Highly Cited Papers featuring Pakistan-based authors increased tenfold, from 9 articles in 2006 to 98 in 2015.

Top Asian Universities:

British ranking agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has recently ranked 23 Pakistani universities among the top 500 Asian universities for 2019, up from 16 in 2018. Other South Asian universities figuring in the QS top universities report are 75 from India, 6 from Bangladesh and 4 from Sri Lanka.

In terms of the number of universities ranking in Asia's top 500, Pakistan with its 23 universities ranks second in South Asia and 7th among 17 Asian nations topped by China with 112, Japan 89, India 75, South Korea 57, Taiwan 36, Malaysia 26, Pakistan 23, Indonesia 22, Thailand 19, Philippines 8, Hong Kong 7, Vietnam 7, Bangladesh 6, Sri Lanka 4, Singapore 3, Macao 2 and Brunei 2.

Summary:

Stanford University has ranked 243 Pakistani scientists among the world's top 2% scientists for 2019. Among them are 81 Pakistani professors who are recognized in the lifetime research work list of 160,000 scientists. Last year Clarivate Analytics listed 6 Pakistani and 10 Indian researchers in its list of the world's 4000 most highly cited researchers (HCR). There were 12 Iranians and no Bangladeshis and no Sri Lankans on it. Pakistan is among the world's top two countries where the research output rose the fastest in 2018. Pakistan's quality-adjusted scientific output (WFC) as reported in Nature Index has doubled from 18.03 in 2013 to 37.28 in 2017. Pakistan's global ranking has improved from 53 in 2013 to 40 in 2017. Pakistan ranks 40 with quality-adjusted scientific output of 37.28. India ranks 11 with 935. Malaysia ranks 61 with 6.73 and Indonesia ranks 63 with 6.41. Bangladesh ranks 100 with 0.81. Sri Lanka ranks 84 with 1.36. In a report titled "Pakistan: Another BRIC in the Wall", author Lulian Herciu says that Pakistan’s scientific productivity has quadrupled, from approximately 2,000 articles per year in 2006 to more than 9,000 articles in 2015. During this time, the number of Highly Cited Papers featuring Pakistan-based authors increased tenfold, from 9 articles in 2006 to 98 in 2015. British ranking agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has recently ranked 23 Pakistani universities among the top 500 Asian universities for 2019, up from 16 in 2018.

The number of publications DOES NOT mean you are a leader. It is the amount of peer-reviewed and 'cited' ones. You can publish garbage all day long...and this is true for all countries.
 
decent start but long way to go , I wish one day we will among top western countries in contribution to arts and sciences but what irks me is that religion is continously inhibiting creative potential of young pakistanis , its really sad to see.
 
rent4country said:
The number of publications DOES NOT mean you are a leader. It is the amount of peer-reviewed and 'cited' ones. You can publish garbage all day long...and this is true for all countries.
Click to expand...
Where have you concluded that the publications in the list used for evaluation by Nature accept articles that are not peer reviewed?
ACS Nano (1419 articles)
Advanced Functional Materials (1524 articles)
Advanced Materials (1047 articles)
American Journal of Human Genetics (158 articles)
Analytical Chemistry (2234 articles)
Angewandte Chemie International Edition (3410 articles)
Applied Physics Letters (1980 articles)
Astronomy & Astrophysics (6 articles)
Cancer Cell (96 articles)
Cancer Research (394 articles)
Cell (366 articles)
Cell Host & Microbe (151 articles)
Cell Metabolism (135 articles)
Cell Stem Cell (125 articles)
Chemical Communications (3316 articles)
Chemical Science (1311 articles)
Current Biology (533 articles)
Developmental Cell (193 articles)
Earth and Planetary Science Letters (547 articles)
Ecology Letters (148 articles)
Environmental Science and Technology (1535 articles)
European Physical Journal C (1037 articles)
Genes & Development (87 articles)
Genome Research (149 articles)
Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta (470 articles)
Geology (258 articles)
Geophysical Research Letters (1603 articles)
Immunity (123 articles)
Inorganic Chemistry (1830 articles)
Journal of Biological Chemistry (1496 articles)
Journal of Cell Biology (228 articles)
Journal of Clinical Investigation (400 articles)
Journal of Experimental Medicine (159 articles)
Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres (719 articles)
Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (676 articles)
Journal of High Energy Physics (2285 articles)
Journal of Neuroscience (691 articles)
Journal of the American Chemical Society (2611 articles)
Macromolecules (1025 articles)
Molecular Cell (297 articles)
Molecular Psychiatry (296 articles)
Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters (169 articles)
Nano Letters (1316 articles)
Nature (952 articles)
Nature Biotechnology (142 articles)
Nature Cell Biology (120 articles)
Nature Chemical Biology (161 articles)
Nature Chemistry (125 articles)
Nature Climate Change (119 articles)
Nature Communications (5801 articles)
Nature Genetics (114 articles)
Nature Geoscience (126 articles)
Nature Immunology (109 articles)
Nature Materials (171 articles)
Nature Medicine (190 articles)
Nature Methods (131 articles)
Nature Nanotechnology (128 articles)
Nature Neuroscience (150 articles)
Nature Photonics (97 articles)
Nature Physics (187 articles)
Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (122 articles)
Neuron (288 articles)
Organic Letters (2087 articles)
PLOS Biology (322 articles)
PLOS Genetics (485 articles)
Physical Review A (178 articles)
Physical Review B (838 articles)
Physical Review D (159 articles)
Physical Review Letters (2665 articles)
Physical Review X (259 articles)
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (3291 articles)
Proceedings of the Royal Society B (575 articles)
Science (718 articles)
Science Advances (1755 articles)
Science Translational Medicine (271 articles)
The Astrophysical Journal Letters (738 articles)
The EMBO Journal (224 articles)
The ISME Journal: Multidisciplinary Journal of Microbial Ecology (233 articles)
The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (1401 articles)
The Plant Cell (179 articles)
Water Research (965 articles)
eLife (1708 articles)
This is the selection used to compile the Nature Index. Are you saying they publish without peer review? If so, please prove this assertion as it would surprise me.
 
Click to expand...
Thank you Musharraf.... I hope Imran Khan will also follow the same path....
 
masterchief_mirza said:
Where have you concluded that the publications in the list used for evaluation by Nature accept articles that are not peer reviewed?
ACS Nano (1419 articles)
Advanced Functional Materials (1524 articles)
Advanced Materials (1047 articles)
American Journal of Human Genetics (158 articles)
Analytical Chemistry (2234 articles)
Angewandte Chemie International Edition (3410 articles)
Applied Physics Letters (1980 articles)
Astronomy & Astrophysics (6 articles)
Cancer Cell (96 articles)
Cancer Research (394 articles)
Cell (366 articles)
Cell Host & Microbe (151 articles)
Cell Metabolism (135 articles)
Cell Stem Cell (125 articles)
Chemical Communications (3316 articles)
Chemical Science (1311 articles)
Current Biology (533 articles)
Developmental Cell (193 articles)
Earth and Planetary Science Letters (547 articles)
Ecology Letters (148 articles)
Environmental Science and Technology (1535 articles)
European Physical Journal C (1037 articles)
Genes & Development (87 articles)
Genome Research (149 articles)
Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta (470 articles)
Geology (258 articles)
Geophysical Research Letters (1603 articles)
Immunity (123 articles)
Inorganic Chemistry (1830 articles)
Journal of Biological Chemistry (1496 articles)
Journal of Cell Biology (228 articles)
Journal of Clinical Investigation (400 articles)
Journal of Experimental Medicine (159 articles)
Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres (719 articles)
Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (676 articles)
Journal of High Energy Physics (2285 articles)
Journal of Neuroscience (691 articles)
Journal of the American Chemical Society (2611 articles)
Macromolecules (1025 articles)
Molecular Cell (297 articles)
Molecular Psychiatry (296 articles)
Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters (169 articles)
Nano Letters (1316 articles)
Nature (952 articles)
Nature Biotechnology (142 articles)
Nature Cell Biology (120 articles)
Nature Chemical Biology (161 articles)
Nature Chemistry (125 articles)
Nature Climate Change (119 articles)
Nature Communications (5801 articles)
Nature Genetics (114 articles)
Nature Geoscience (126 articles)
Nature Immunology (109 articles)
Nature Materials (171 articles)
Nature Medicine (190 articles)
Nature Methods (131 articles)
Nature Nanotechnology (128 articles)
Nature Neuroscience (150 articles)
Nature Photonics (97 articles)
Nature Physics (187 articles)
Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (122 articles)
Neuron (288 articles)
Organic Letters (2087 articles)
PLOS Biology (322 articles)
PLOS Genetics (485 articles)
Physical Review A (178 articles)
Physical Review B (838 articles)
Physical Review D (159 articles)
Physical Review Letters (2665 articles)
Physical Review X (259 articles)
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (3291 articles)
Proceedings of the Royal Society B (575 articles)
Science (718 articles)
Science Advances (1755 articles)
Science Translational Medicine (271 articles)
The Astrophysical Journal Letters (738 articles)
The EMBO Journal (224 articles)
The ISME Journal: Multidisciplinary Journal of Microbial Ecology (233 articles)
The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (1401 articles)
The Plant Cell (179 articles)
Water Research (965 articles)
eLife (1708 articles)
This is the selection used to compile the Nature Index. Are you saying they publish without peer review? If so, please prove this assertion as it would surprise me.
Click to expand...
These are some of the best journals that you have mentioned but I am skeptical about the "number of the articles" published in these journals.
fitpOsitive said:
Thank you Musharraf.... I hope Imran Khan will also follow the same path....
Click to expand...
Thank you Musharraf +1 and high education doesn't look like a topmost priority under Khan's government, more than 7K PhDs are still jobless and many of them have done their PhD from abroad
 
