Stanford Ranks 243 Pakistani Scientists Among World's Top 2%

Where have you concluded that the publications in the list used for evaluation by Nature accept articles that are not peer reviewed?

ACS Nano (1419 articles)

Advanced Functional Materials (1524 articles)

Advanced Materials (1047 articles)

American Journal of Human Genetics (158 articles)

Analytical Chemistry (2234 articles)

Angewandte Chemie International Edition (3410 articles)

Applied Physics Letters (1980 articles)

Astronomy & Astrophysics (6 articles)

Cancer Cell (96 articles)

Cancer Research (394 articles)

Cell (366 articles)

Cell Host & Microbe (151 articles)

Cell Metabolism (135 articles)

Cell Stem Cell (125 articles)

Chemical Communications (3316 articles)

Chemical Science (1311 articles)

Current Biology (533 articles)

Developmental Cell (193 articles)

Earth and Planetary Science Letters (547 articles)

Ecology Letters (148 articles)

Environmental Science and Technology (1535 articles)

European Physical Journal C (1037 articles)

Genes & Development (87 articles)

Genome Research (149 articles)

Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta (470 articles)

Geology (258 articles)

Geophysical Research Letters (1603 articles)

Immunity (123 articles)

Inorganic Chemistry (1830 articles)

Journal of Biological Chemistry (1496 articles)

Journal of Cell Biology (228 articles)

Journal of Clinical Investigation (400 articles)

Journal of Experimental Medicine (159 articles)

Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres (719 articles)

Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (676 articles)

Journal of High Energy Physics (2285 articles)

Journal of Neuroscience (691 articles)

Journal of the American Chemical Society (2611 articles)

Macromolecules (1025 articles)

Molecular Cell (297 articles)

Molecular Psychiatry (296 articles)

Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters (169 articles)

Nano Letters (1316 articles)

Nature (952 articles)

Nature Biotechnology (142 articles)

Nature Cell Biology (120 articles)

Nature Chemical Biology (161 articles)

Nature Chemistry (125 articles)

Nature Climate Change (119 articles)

Nature Communications (5801 articles)

Nature Genetics (114 articles)

Nature Geoscience (126 articles)

Nature Immunology (109 articles)

Nature Materials (171 articles)

Nature Medicine (190 articles)

Nature Methods (131 articles)

Nature Nanotechnology (128 articles)

Nature Neuroscience (150 articles)

Nature Photonics (97 articles)

Nature Physics (187 articles)

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (122 articles)

Neuron (288 articles)

Organic Letters (2087 articles)

PLOS Biology (322 articles)

PLOS Genetics (485 articles)

Physical Review A (178 articles)

Physical Review B (838 articles)

Physical Review D (159 articles)

Physical Review Letters (2665 articles)

Physical Review X (259 articles)

Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (3291 articles)

Proceedings of the Royal Society B (575 articles)

Science (718 articles)

Science Advances (1755 articles)

Science Translational Medicine (271 articles)

The Astrophysical Journal Letters (738 articles)

The EMBO Journal (224 articles)

The ISME Journal: Multidisciplinary Journal of Microbial Ecology (233 articles)

The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters (1401 articles)

The Plant Cell (179 articles)

Water Research (965 articles)

eLife (1708 articles)

This is the selection used to compile the Nature Index. Are you saying they publish without peer review? If so, please prove this assertion as it would surprise me.