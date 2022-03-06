Standardisation to enhance Pakistan-China trade​

Both countries signed MoU for cooperation during PM’s visit to ChinaMarch 06, 2022Recently, the Standardisation Administration of China (SAC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on standardisation cooperation with Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China in February.“Standards coordination, information exchanges and mechanisms for Pak-China cooperation on standardisation shall be promoted following the signing of the MoU,” introduced Chong Li, Director of International Standards Cooperation Division, Department of Standards Innovative Management, State Administration for Market Regulation, in an exclusive interview with China Economic Net.This remarkable achievement is also included in the joint statement recently released by China and Pakistan.According to Director Chong Li, the communication between Pakistani and Chinese standardisation bodies has been on the rise since 2016. Through joint conferences and mutual visits, continuous efforts have been made for the standards for bilateral agricultural products, anti-pandemic supplies and quality infrastructure.Up till now, three sessions of standardisation forums have been held between China and South Asian countries including Pakistan.Research institutes are also playing a role. For example, the National South Asian Standardisation (Chengdu) Research Centre of China and the University of Punjab have been working together on the construction of a technological standard innovation base and the research on topics such as the impact of a standardised integrated management system on the textile, automobile and food industries in Pakistan.Chengdu Institute of Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences plans to set up a demonstration site of rice breeding, cultivation and planting in Pakistan in collaboration with Garibsons Private Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest rice exporters.“Standards are the passports in international trade. Since August 2019, we have been discussing with Pakistani partners for this MoU,” Li told CEN.In 2021, China-Pakistan trade volume reached $28 billion. With enhanced ties, Li believed that standardisation will play an increasingly important role in facilitating trade and investment, enhancing connectivity, promoting sustainable development and epidemic prevention and control between China and Pakistan.THE ARTICLE ORIGINALLY APPEARED ON THE CHINA ECONOMIC NET