Standard equipment of an average Pakistani Soldier ...

- The standard equipment of the average Pakistani soldier has been changed and improved quite a lot since 2005 after the modernization campaign started. This however did not happen over night, (took 12 years and is still in effect )
The process slowly first phased out the old standard uniform , then focused protective gear, then weapons package upgrade (Optics, laser pointers etc) , communication equipment, and lastly other small touches like combat gloves.
2005 Equipment
2018 Equipment
•======================================•
Uniform Camo
Semi-pixelated arid/desert pattern
First appearing in late 2012, the Army has standardized a newer semi-pixelated arid/desert pattern camouflage for the army. This new camo has proven to offer good concealment and camouflage in many environments. Standardization started in 2013 and completely replaced the older camo by 2017.
_________________________________________________
Oakley SI Assault Gloves
Oakley SI Assault Gloves
The army had started issuing soldiers the Oakley SI Assault Gloves since 2014 and now has become standard .These have hard carbon fiber knuckle plating for hard-hitting protection. Made with a durable micro-venting leather fingers and a premium leather palm to last the duration of your mission. They are light enough to give you feeling in your finger when shooting a weapon and or working with tools. In addition they added rubber texture on the fingers for extra grip. ( They come in black as well)
_________________________________________________
Tactical Combat boots
Delta series combat boots
Pakistan army now issues the Delta series combat boots to it's infantry. These are reliable and durable boots according to soldiers reviews. The army first started issuing these in 2009 which gradually started replacing the older army leather boots. These have been proven to be comfortable and durable on various terrain as stated by the army.
_________________________________________________
GIDs Ballistic helmet
GIDs Ballistic helmet
The Pakistan army issues GIDS's Ballistic Helmet which has level NIJ Level IIIIA .Orignally the army ordered more than 30000 LWH helmets from USA but soon the local company Gids started making very a very similar helmet. This was chosen to be issued as standard. The helmet protects the user from bullets, fragments and provides wearing comfort due to balanced weight distribution which does not impede the performance of the user. The construction of inner suspension system ensures that a gap is always present between the head and shell which minimizes the effect of blunt trauma experienced by the user. It includes an adjustable headband and a comfortable chinstrap assembly. The helmet is relatively lightweight and provides maximum comfort, mobility & protection in its class.
_________________________________________________
GIDs Muhafiz bulletproof jacket
Note their jackets
The Pakistan army issues GIDS Ballistic jackets to all it's troops as standard . These jackets are suitable for both military as well as non-military applications as these jackets can be used as a stand alone providing NIJ Level IIIA protection (Can stop pistol rounds) or with Ballistic plates to further enhance protection level to NIJ Level III plus (Can stop 5.56 and 7.62 standard rifle rounds). In the army these are commonly used with the ballistic plates (Obviously) protecting the sides and collar as well aside from front and back.
_________________________________________________
Tactical vests
Note their different Vests
Pakistani soldiers are mainly issued two types of equipment vests as presented above. These are standard for carrying on field ammunition and other essential supplies. The vests themselves offer level 3 protection from bullets . Their are smaller versions which can easily be worn over bullet proof jackets while keeping the BP jackets pockets open.
_________________________________________________
Tactical Elbow/knee guards
Note the Elbow/knee guards
It seems Pakistan army had started issuing these to soldiers since 2009. Today the army has multiple types of these protective guards (It's varies according to the regiment). These are one very important piece of gear that offer good protection of the knees and elbows. Military purpose built guards officer good cushioning on the inside while being very tough on the out side.
_________________________________________________
Polarized protection glasses
Note both their glasses
While these have not been made standard yet, they are being issued to more and more front line soldiers recently. Their main use is eye protection from damage by stray small pieces of shrapnel and of course to protect the eye sight.
_________________________________________________
Multipurpose tool kit
The multipurpose Knife
Just like rest of the world the average Pakistani troops is also issued a multipurpose took kit which includes knife for fighting as well as cutting things, common weapon maintainance tools as well as some other accessories.
_________________________________________________
Aimpoint CompM3 / CompM4S
Aimpoint CompM3
Since 2009 Pakistan army has actually begun issuing optics to regular soldiers which were previously only issued to special forces and a few other units. The army choose the Aimpoint CompM3 / CompM4S as standard because these were already in use in the army and their good reliability. Today almost every army soldier is issued these optics to be used on the primary weapon. Their are other optics also in use how ever the Aimpoint CompM3 / CompM4S are considered standard. Both of these are very popular sights which are in use with many police and armed forces personnel.
_________________________________________________
Sheba night vision goggles
Sheba night vision goggles ( Mounted on helmet)
Standard issued to infantry for night time operations. The goggles are Sheba a high performance night vision product of ( Institute of optonics ) which fall under the minister of defence. It is a list weight system designed for long wearing comfort. These can be hand held as well as mounted on a helmet. It is said to be based of STG principal of design.
_________________________________________________
Shibli thermal binoculars
Shibli thermal binocular/Scope
Previously and still currently to some extent regular binoculars are issued to soldiers however since 2015 the army has begun issuing the Shibli thermal binocular and optics to soldiers for their enhanced magnification and thermal imaging capably. Currently they can not be considered standard issue how ever the military is increasingly purchasing more and equipping more infantry with them.
_________________________________________________
P-25 Personal Role Radio
P-25 Personal Role Radio
The Personal reply radio issued to soldiers is the P-25 , the P-25 is Very/Ultra High Frequency (V/UHF: 300 megahertz to three gigahertz). Produced in Pakistan the P-25 tactical radios are in use by Pakistan Army and the country’s paramilitary organisations.
_________________________________________________
Military Digital watches
These are quite a new addition to the soldiers inventory, Military Digital watches are reliable and durable can give accurate time measure temperature and other readings. Not exactly issued to each soldier yet however they are slowly being distributed more and more
•======================================•
Field long-term engagements gear
Hydration System (On his back)
Now I'm going to introduce the standard long term engagements gear issued to Pakistani soldiers to be used in times of war. This equipped is primarily produced by POF
Note : The gear below is now available in newer army camo
•======================================•
POF Webbing
Chest rig
Pakistani soldiers are issued the POF standard chest rig which facilitates the soldier in patrolling and operation of short duration while carrying his essential combat loads with Moll System for attachments/ detachments. It is made of Cordura Cloth 1000 Den Polypropylene Webbing
_________________________________________________
POF Ruck Sack
Ruck-Sack
Pakistani soldiers are issued the POF standard Ruck Sack which is compatible for Operational and Logistic requirements of an individual soldier to providing him the flexibility for operating more than 48 hours.
_________________________________________________
Detachable Small Field Pack
Detachable Small Field Pack
Pakistani soldiers are issued the POF standard detachable Small Field Pack used to enable a soldier to carry his personal kit items during operational environments
_________________________________________________
Military Hydration System
Military Hydration System
Pakistani soldiers are issued the POF standard used to facilitate the troops to meet their drinking water needs during combat movements / training. Troops can just drink the water from the pipe when ever the wish.
_________________________________________________
POF Pistol holster
