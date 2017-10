about seven years behind schedule

India, in contrast, continues to flounder. The case for two more "follow-on" Phalcon AWACS, in the tripartite deal with Russia and Israel, remains stuck due to sharp cost escalation, as was earlier reported by TOI.

Sources say the government is ready to pay only about $800 million for the two AWACS, and not the $1.3 billion being demanded by the original equipment manufacturers.



"Russia has majorly jacked up the prices for the IL-76s, which is unacceptable to the government," said a source.

On the indigenous front, the two aircraft under the AWACS-India project will be ready only by 2024-2025 at the earliest. Though the defence ministry approved the Rs 5,113 crore project in March 2015, under which 360-degree coverage indigenous AESA (active electronically scanned array) radars are to be mounted on Airbus A-330 wide-body jets, the contract is yet to be inked.

Sources say it will take 80 months to operationalise the two AWACS once the contract is inked sometime next year.