Staggering Russian death toll from Ukraine invasion accidentally revealed

Russia may have inadvertently revealed the real death toll from its invasion of Ukraine, a figure more than 20 times its previous count.

Newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda said 9861 Russian soldiers have died in the invasion of Ukraine.

If accurate, it means four times as many Russians have died in Ukraine in three weeks as US military personnel in Afghanistan in 20 years.

1647915967549.png

Russian shelling caused immense damage to a shopping centre in Kyiv. (AP)

Another 16,153 were injured in the fighting.

The Kremlin-linked newspaper has since deleted the figure without explanation.

The official death toll from the Russian Ministry of Defence is 498 troops, though it has been 20 days since that figure was updated.

1647916001354.png

The feet of a Russian soldier killed in the early days of the invasion of Ukraine. (Getty)

That figure would make the invasion of Ukraine far bloodier than the ill-fated Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. In that years-long conflict, about 15,000 Soviets died.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said on March 13 that 1300 of its soldiers have been killed. The Russians claimed it was more than double that figure.

While it is difficult to determine accurate reports on the front line in Ukraine, it does appear Russia has made little progress in the past week.

1647916036873.png

Eight people were reported dead when Russians shelled a shopping centre in Kyiv. (AP)

Tenacious resistance and supply line issues have caused the Russian advance to stall.

And there have been reports of widespread desertions among the largely-conscript Russian forces.

Out of fuel and out of food, many Russian soldiers have left their tanks and trucks behind and walked away.

Ukraine claims five Russian generals have died in the conflict thus far.

1647916077062.png

Updated March 21
Source: UK Defence Intelligence

While there is plenty of bad news for the Russian military, it does not mean good news for the Ukrainian people.

Cities like Kyiv and Mariupol remain under relentless bombing and shelling, with many buildings destroyed and thousands of civilians killed.

The damage wrought by bombing has created a nightmare defensive zone for the Russians to walk into.

Top US general David Petraeus said last week it takes a five-to-one ratio for an invading army to take a city.

If the Russian army makes it into Kyiv, the number of soldiers killed will likely skyrocket.

Staggering Russian death toll from Ukraine invasion accidentally revealed

Not surprised the least and besides the US numbers are not correct but atleast 500% lower then the actual numbers in Afghanistan..

No official numbers are released ever by a warring side and casualities are always reality in war
 
Regarded as a rumor as it cannot be corroborated by official figure or evidence.

Seen too many of these propaganda by Ukrainian themselves.

Russia soldiers are forbidden to carry any handphone.
 
When you fight a well armed nation of 50 million you can't expect any lesser casualties. Ukraine has USSR/Russian trained soldiers, a weapons manufacturing base and good support from NATO. Russian generals must have factored heavy casualties in their calculations and invasion that's why they sent a reduced force of 200K. It seems the Russian focus is on the East of Ukraine at the moment where most of the Ukrainian hard forces are entrenched. Russians are separating the high resistance areas from the rest and will demolish them once those areas are identified. Only a stupid army would rush into infested areas, the Russian strategy is a cautious strangulation of the Ukrainian forces and then negotiate a surrender. The only thing that can save the Ukrainian resistance is if they remain highly mobile and desist from direct confrontation with Russian forces. Russians are not losing but they are not winning either as they are in a deployment, transition to battle phase. I doubt the Russian forces will just throw more soldiers in to the Mire but will selectively choose the Ukrainian targets and overwhelm and destroy pockets of main concentration and resistance of Ukrainian forces.
 
