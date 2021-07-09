Staggering Food Inflation Steaming Ahead Unabated

Consumer prices in Pakistan went up 9.70 percent in June of 2021, slowing down from a 10.87 percent jump reported in the previous month, as cost advanced slower for food & non-alcoholic beverages (10.48 percent vs 14.83 percent in May); clothing &; footwear (9.96 percent vs 10.64 percent). In contrast, inflation picked up in housing & utilities (9.10 percent vs 8.44 percent); transport (17.40 percent vs 13.96 percent); restaurants & hotels (8.76 percent vs 8.58 percent); miscellaneous goods & services (10.90 percent vs 10.71 percent) and health (9.42 percent vs 9.03 percent). On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.24 percent, after a 0.1 percent increase in May

The rising food inflation in Pakistan seems to be the Achilles Heels of the Govt, even after repeated promises of stricttaken to control it. The lower Middle class seems to be taking the brunt of it as many of them are diving into the below the poverty line. The next few years might be the toughest the general public may have ever endured.Inflation in the fuel sector is the most worrying part, as IMF is keen to raise the Electricity, Gas and Petroleum products prices much further. This will have a devastating domino effect on the rest of the consumer items, including Food.