Staff at three Pakistani consulates in Afghanistan reduced to a minimum (Kandahar, Herat, Mazar)

August 13, 2021Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi toldthat most of the staff members of these consulates had been asked to move to Kabul to ensure their safety.ISLAMABAD:The consulates in Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar and Herat will, however, continue to process online visa applications and function with aConfirming the development, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi toldthat most of the staff members of these consulates had been asked to move to Kabul to ensure their safety. He denied the reports run by some TV channels and in social media that Pakistan had closed visa sections at its consulates in Afghanistan, saying visa applications were already being processed online.Later, Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan through his official social media account on Twitter also clarified that there was no decision to suspend operations of Pakistan’s consulates in Afghanistan.“In view of the security situation, the staff strength has been minimized,” said the ambassador. “Due to Covid-19 situation, in person visas are not being processed and only on-line visas are being issued,” he tweeted.END