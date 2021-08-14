What's new

Staff at three Pakistani consulates in Afghanistan reduced to a minimum (Kandahar, Herat, Mazar)

Staff at three Pakistani consulates in Afghanistan reduced
The Newspaper's Staff Reporter
August 13, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Dawn that most of the staff members of these consulates had been asked to move to Kabul to ensure their safety.

ISLAMABAD: Due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan has decided to reduce its staff strength to a minimum at its three consulates in Afghanistan and temporarily suspended some of their operations.
The consulates in Mazar-i-Sharif, Kandahar and Herat will, however, continue to process online visa applications and function with a minimum strength of staff.
Confirming the development, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told Dawn that most of the staff members of these consulates had been asked to move to Kabul to ensure their safety. He denied the reports run by some TV channels and in social media that Pakistan had closed visa sections at its consulates in Afghanistan, saying visa applications were already being processed online.
Later, Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan through his official social media account on Twitter also clarified that there was no decision to suspend operations of Pakistan’s consulates in Afghanistan.
“In view of the security situation, the staff strength has been minimized,” said the ambassador. “Due to Covid-19 situation, in person visas are not being processed and only on-line visas are being issued,” he tweeted.

END



Now where are those Pakistanis who were laughing at India for shifting Indian diplomats out.
 
Tejas Spokesman said:
Now where are those Pakistanis who were laughing at India for shifting Indian diplomats out.
Click to expand...
Know the Difference between Minimum and No? Nah Ofcourse you dont , this thread wouldn't had been created if you knew. Cheers Supa Pawaaa.
 
