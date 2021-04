cloud4000 said: Qatar should bid for the Olympics. The infrastructure is mostly there. Click to expand...

masterchief_mirza said: They're in for stiff competition from that nearby country, the UAE. Click to expand...

Do you mean replacing China as the host.. By the way is China not the current host? or is it Japan?If the the OL games all of sudden became vacant I could fancy UAE wanting that and lobbying for it.. They even asked Qatar to give them half of the tournement and share it with them but Qatar declined...