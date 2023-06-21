Stable economy could have averted Greece tragedy: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) central secretary information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the stable economy could have averted the Greece boat tragedy.Speaking about the Greek shipwreck incident, Ms Awan added, "Even after seven days have passed, no effective action has been taken against the human traffickers." People were compelled to flee the country due to the economic instability the nation was experiencing, she rued.She believed that it was urgently necessary to put an end to the politics of hatred and clear the path for the nation's growth, Ms Awan guaranteed that her party will live up to the people's expectations.On Tuesday, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) decided to prepare a party manifesto within ten days.In this regard, a 9-member manifesto committee had been established and Amir Mehmood Kiyani had been chosen to serve as its convener. The IPP's manifesto committee will also include Ishaq Khakwani, Nouman Ahmed Langrial, Rana Nazir Khan, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Chaudhry Ashfaq, Noreez Shakur and Pir Saeedul Hasan Shah as members.