SSS Defence Corporate Film - Born in Bharat, Engineered to Advance

A journey of 6 years has led us to this moment. Today we share with the world the story from inception about SSS Defence and our vision to create a truly self-reliant Bharat. Our team has put in heart, soul & blood and sweat to get to where we are today - having the first indigenous small arms manufacturing facility in India, designing and developing weapon systems that will go against the best in class in the world, and offering more than just a product but rather a lifetime partnership to ensure quality and service. We invite you to embark on this journey with us, as we challenge the status quo, remove mediocrity and change the world.