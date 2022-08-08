SSG Commandos will induct Turkish MPT 76 Special Forces Varient kaan 717

Super Falcon
There are rumours from turkey I might be wrong that SSG Commandos of Pakistan army might get some KAAN 171 Assault rifle varient based on for special forces needs
These might come handy as they needed something like HK 417 these are in comparison same to HK 417 and in some ways better than HK 417
Our SSG deserves best and MKEK are doing good job in assault rifle market
