SSG Commandos will induct Turkish MPT 76 Special Forces Varient kaan 717

There are rumours from turkey I might be wrong that SSG Commandos of Pakistan army might get some KAAN 171 Assault rifle varient based on for special forces needs


These might come handy as they needed something like HK 417 these are in comparison same to HK 417 and in some ways better than HK 417

Our SSG deserves best and MKEK are doing good job in assault rifle market
 
There are rumours from turkey I might be wrong that SSG Commandos of Pakistan army might get some KAAN 171 Assault rifle varient based on for special forces needs


These might come handy as they needed something like HK 417 these are in comparison same to HK 417 and in some ways better than HK 417
I won't be surprised if SSG gets phased plasma rifle in 40 watt range, for their limited use.The real issue is replacing the G3 and Type-56, for the entire infantry.....
 

