SSB trooper dies after jumping from 5th floor in Srinagar

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) trooper died on Monday after he allegedly committed suicide in Dignibal area of Kashmir capital Srinagar.Reports said that an SSB trooper identified as Jitendra Kumar of 13 Battalion SSB died after committing suicide by jumping from 5th floor of the buildingMeanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and have registered a case under relevant sections of law pertaining to the incident.