SSB trooper dies after jumping from 5th floor in Srinagar

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,078
2
76,944
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) trooper died on Monday after he allegedly committed suicide in Dignibal area of Kashmir capital Srinagar.

Reports said that an SSB trooper identified as Jitendra Kumar of 13 Battalion SSB died after committing suicide by jumping from 5th floor of the building
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and have registered a case under relevant sections of law pertaining to the incident.

brighterkashmir.com

Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
653
0
841
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Suicide is for Cowards, poor soul was already going to burn in fire for Idol worship now he will also be burned in hell for committing suicide.
 
