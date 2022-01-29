SSB launched an R&D project with the aim of obtaining a patent in 6G technology

SSB’de 13 Ar-Ge Projesi için imza töreni yapıldı 2021 yılı içerisinde imzalanan Ar-Ge Projeleri için 27 Ocak 2022 tarihinde Savunma Sanayii Başkanlığı’nda Ar-Ge Projeleri imza töreni düzenlenecek. Savunma

A signing ceremony was held for the R&D projects signed in 2021 at the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB). One of the 13 projects signed was the '6G Research and Development Project'. With this project, it is aimed to reach a position that "enters the standards and develops patents" in 6G technology.At the signing ceremony attended by Defense Industry President Prof. İsmail Demir, 13 projects that will have important effects on Turkey's technological progress were signed. prof. Dr. İsmail Demir, in his speech here, said, “With these panels, we take project start decisions with the aim of eliminating foreign dependency in areas that are needed by the existing or planned systems and platforms of the TAF, or in new technology areas for the future.”"We are aware of the importance of R&D and technology in achieving the vision of a fully independent defense industry," said Prof. Dr. Demir also shared the following information:When we look at the R&D data included in the Defense and Aerospace Industry Performance Report published by SASAD, we see that a total of 1 billion 240 million dollars was spent in the field of R&D in 2020, 325 million dollars of which was from own resources. This figure corresponds to approximately 14% of the total sector turnover. This rate is an indicator of the contribution of our industry to the development of original products and technologies. As the Defence Industry Presidency, we started projects worth 4.1 billion liras in the field of R&D and realized projects worth 1.2 billion liras in the last 5 years. Prof. Dr. Demir added, "Turkey will continue to take firm steps towards its goals with its determination in the design, development and production of domestic and national systems and technologies, regardless of all obstacles."Within the scope of the project, it is aimed to establish a secure mobile ad hoc network structure that allows it to work in droves without the need for an additional communication infrastructure (satellite, LTE, etc.) between unmanned platforms. The system, which will be developed with national resources, will be integrated on all unmanned platforms and will have low cost, size, weight and power consumption.With the project, guidance algorithms will be developed that enable herd systems consisting of many units to be commanded independently from a centripetal system and neutralize the swarm elements on the opposite side. These algorithms will be developed in line with innovative scientific concepts such as machine learning, reinforcement learning, game theory and curriculum learning.Thanks to the R&D studies to be carried out with the project, it is aimed that our country will reach a position that enters the standards and develops patents in the field of 6G, which is expected to take its place in our lives as the next important technology.With the project, it is aimed to define and realize the communication language between the swarm elements and to realize libraries and algorithms for distributed decision making mechanism. It is aimed to increase the decision-making ability of the TAF in many applications at the strategic, operative and tactical level.Within the scope of the project, it is aimed to develop a simulation platform to measure the effectiveness of malware by detecting and analyzing the attacks to be caught through honeypot systems located in different locations around the world.Within the scope of the project, the development of scalable, high-performance and distributed computing architecture, encryption systems with the tools and features needed for the management of corporate workloads will be developed.With the project, it is aimed to develop independent cyber attack and defense platforms for critical energy infrastructures, and to strengthen defense capabilities in this area by competing these platforms against each other in different scenarios.With the project, a surveillance system will be developed that detects illegal elements around the military team by scanning the land along the border line at the optimum time and route, with an autonomous mini-UAV swarm trained with Deep Reinforcement Learning technique and sharing tasks.Resin pre-impregnated fiber materials to be developed within the scope of the project are used in the production of composite pressure tanks and structural bodies in the aerospace industry. Within the scope of the project, a robotic system consisting of powder spraying and laser feeding units will be developed for the additive manufacturing process with the directed energy accumulation method, and with this system, a liquid fuel rocket engine nozzle extension consisting of a transitional material structure will be produced as a prototype.As a continuation of the FAZ-1 (CEVHER) Project initiated in 2020, within the scope of the Aviation Engine Materials Development Program PHASE-2 (KÜLÇE) Project, the development of aviation gas turbine engine materials currently supplied from abroad and the development of powder metallurgy and turbine disc production processes will be provided.Within the scope of the project, a new generation detonator, which is used for detonation in the ignition chains of launch systems for munitions and space studies, has high safety and reliability levels, is insensitive to factors such as ESD / EMI / EMC and leakage voltage, and provides multiple and remote ignition possibilities, will be developed with national facilities.Within the scope of the project, the development of reactive decontamination materials against chemical/biological warfare agents and toxic industrial chemicals and 4 different formulations of these materials as powder, liquid, pad/wipe and cream/lotion will be developed with national resources.