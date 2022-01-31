SSB announced the Turkish Defense Industry - 2022 projects

The development and production of parts of the National Combat Aircraft will continue.

The first deliveries of our original helicopter GÖKBEY will be made to the Gendarmerie General Command.

Jet Training and Light Attack Aircraft HÜRJET will leave the hangar and ground tests will begin.

Basic Trainer HÜRKUŞ deliveries will be made.

Mini UAV-D systems and Mini UAV BOYGAs which have Drop Ammunition ability, will be put into use for the first time.

Bayraktar TB3 SİHA, which can land and take off on ships with short runways, will make its first flight.

With the delivery of the last A400M aircraft, our 10 aircraft A400M fleet will be completed.

Within the scope of the Meltem-3 Project, the project will be completed with the delivery of 2 more P-72 Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

The Unmanned Reconnaissance Aircraft Project will be launched for the General Directorate of Security.

With the national and locally produced LNA module, the KILIÇSAT Cube Satellite, which will provide the location and route information of the ships, will be launched into space.

Within the scope of the Air - Air Missile (Göktuğ) Project, the first deliveries of BOZDOĞAN VWR Missiles and GÖKDOĞAN BVR Missiles will be made.

Gökdeniz CIWS will be integrated into the ISTANBUL Frigate.

The first deliveries of SUNGUR Portable Air Defense Missiles will be made.

ATMACA Anti-Ship Missile and KARAOK Missile will enter the inventory for the first time.

First deliveries will be made in the Pedestal Mounted CİRİT Project.

First deliveries of Stabilized Machine Gun Platforms for Gabya class frigates will be made.

First deliveries of PARS 6x6 Mine Protected Tactical Armoured Vehicles will be made.

The first delivery of the Armored Amphibious Assault Vehicle ZAHA will be made.

The first Armored Combat Vehicle-ZMA, which has been modernized and integrated with an unmanned gun turret, will be delivered.

The fire control systems in M60T tanks will be renewed with the national Volkan-M system.

Deliveries of new unmanned land vehicles of various types and features in various classes will be made.

MILGEM 6-7-8. Ship contracts will be signed.

Within the scope of the Turkish Type Assault Boat Project (TTHB), the process for the construction of the prototype ship will begin.

Integration of Bayraktar TB3 SİHA to the Multi-Purpose Amphibious Assault Ship ANADOLU will begin.

In the New Type Submarine Project, TYPE-214TN, the 2nd Submarine will be towed into the pool.

New unmanned sea vehicles projects will be started.

KTJ3200 Turbojet Engine to be used in SOM and ATMACA missiles will be delivered.

The New Test Infrastructure, where the tests of turboshaft engines to be used in helicopters will be made, will be put into service.

Development of Electronic Warfare Systems to be Used in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles-UAVSOJ/UAV based Stand-Of-Jammer Project will be started.

The National Electronic Warfare Suite Development-FEWS Project will be launched.

First deliveries of Early Warning Radar System ERALP, Low Altitude Radar System ALP and Airport Traffic Radars will be made.

MERT and MERTER Portable Electronic Attack Systems will be put into use for the first time.

ASELFLIR-600 Project contract, which is the advanced version of our CATS cameras used in UAVs, will be signed.

The first x-ray vehicle and container scanning system MİLTAR (National Scanning System) will be installed at the facility of the Ministry of Commerce in İzmir Alsancak Port.

The installation of the Gendarmerie Smart Control Point and the Gendarmerie Smart Patrol Application will begin.

Nationally developed new generation pilot night vision goggles will be delivered for the first time to the Land Forces Command.

Within the scope of the Aktif-HETS Project, the first delivery of the laser-based helicopter obstacle detection system capable of active scanning will be made.

Within the scope of the GAMUS Project, the communication systems of the General Directorate of Security and the Gendarmerie General Command will be integrated with GAMER (Security and Emergency Coordination) centers and with each other.

The AVCI-2 Helmet System, which includes a national display module, will be used in ATAK helicopters.

YONCA Multi-Core Microprocessor Development R&D Project will be started.

R&D Project for Quantum Radar Technologies will be started.

More than 200 new companies will be supported under the Industrial Competency Assessment and Support Program (EYDEP).

"National Participation" will be held globally in 8 international defense industry fairs.

Support to young entrepreneurs will continue with TEKNOFEST, ROBOİK and Cyber Security Competitions.

Savunma Sanayii 2022 Hedefleri Açıklandı Cumhurbaşkanlığı Savunma Sanayii Başkanlığı (SSB) 2022 yılında Türk Savunma Sanayinde gerçekleşecek projeleri açıkladı.

İsmail Demir, President of Defense Industry of the Turkish Republic, met with television and newspaper representatives in Ankara to convey the 2021 evaluation and 2022 projects. The 2022 targets and product deliveries announced by İsmail Demir are as follows:...