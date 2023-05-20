What's new

Srinagar G20: Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia Opt Out of Registration, China 'Firmly Opposed'

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
58,223
-52
99,348
Country
China
Location
China

Srinagar G20: Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia Opt Out of Registration, China 'Firmly Opposed'​

Curated By: Pritha Mallick
News18.com
Last Updated: MAY 20, 2023, 18:20 IST

File Photo: A member of India's military force stands guard at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India March 2, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

File Photo: A member of India's military force stands guard at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, India March 2, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

While China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are G-20 members, Egypt holds a special invitee status for this year

While China has confirmed to not attend the planned G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir next week, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have not yet registered for the summit, reports said on Saturday.

Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh had on Friday, according to The Hindu stated that a total of 60 international delegates have registered for the Third working group meeting to be held from May 22-24.

Singh said that 17 member countries of the G-20 have confirmed their participation, while China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are yet to register. Among the 9 invited countries, only Egypt has not registered at this point.

Meanwhile, China asserting that it is “firmly opposed" to holding such meetings in the “disputed territory". Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory."

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom and United States and the European Union. The influential bloc represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

While China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are G-20 members, Egypt holds a special invitee status for this year. Their decision not to attend what the government presents as the “first international event" in Jammu and Kashmir since the amendment of Article 370 in 2019 seems to carry diplomatic implications, according to reports.

Beijing have made references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In response, India has consistently rejected such statements. The Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated India’s clear stance that the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India, with no other country having the authority to comment on the matter.

India will host the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir from May 22 to May 24.

According to The Hindu report, China’s non-participation in G-20 meetings held in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, territories it considers disputed, aligns with its decision not to send a delegation to Srinagar.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, all members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have been critical of India’s changes in Jammu and Kashmir. However, other OIC members such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Oman, and the UAE have confirmed their participation in the event, as confirmed by the Tourism secretary. While Indonesia, a key “Troika" member alongside India and Brazil, will only send a single diplomat from its Embassy in Delhi, the publication said citing sources.

SECURITY BEEFED UP​

Ahead of the upcoming G-20 working group meeting on tourism at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), security measures have been significantly strengthened, according to officials.

To ensure the smooth execution of this high-profile event, elite NSG (National Security Guard) and marine commandos have been deployed alongside the police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and other paramilitary forces personnel. The city has experienced a robust deployment of security forces for area dominance and sanitization exercises.

In order to prevent any potential threats, random vehicle checks are being conducted to ensure that no subversive elements can enter the city. The officials have planned a comprehensive three-layer security arrangement for the event. Furthermore, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have implemented anti-drone measures, declaring the city a no-drone zone until the conclusion of the event.

The administration is making every effort to present a grand spectacle for the delegates arriving in the city. The routes expected to be used by foreign delegates have been enhanced in preparation for the meeting.

Various projects from the Srinagar Smart City initiative have been prioritised and implemented, ahead of the international event.

www.news18.com

Srinagar G20: Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia Opt Out of Registration, China 'Firmly Opposed'

While China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are G-20 members, Egypt holds a special invitee status for this year
www.news18.com www.news18.com
 
S

STREANH

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2021
609
0
821
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
Meanwhile, China asserting that it is “firmly opposed" to holding such meetings in the “disputed territory". Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory."
Click to expand...
Technically the whole of mainland China 🇨🇳 is disputed territory as Republic of China (Taiwan 🇹🇼) claims it.
 
Krptonite

Krptonite

FULL MEMBER
Jun 5, 2018
1,114
3
1,558
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
Lol, Indian occupied Kashmir is an UN recognized disputed land while PRC is not, UN recognizes there's only one China.
Click to expand...
The same UN also says that China has no locus standee by claiming the entire south China sea as its own territory.

So is it selective memory or are you ok with abiding with all its decisions?
 
zhxy

zhxy

FULL MEMBER
Mar 15, 2020
1,179
-21
1,584
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
The fact that China and some countries do not participate, it does not affect much.

This is India's victory. Everything went according to plan.
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,520
-22
2,658
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
STREANH said:
Technically the whole of mainland China 🇨🇳 is disputed territory as Republic of China (Taiwan 🇹🇼) claims it.
Click to expand...
India is not a single country as it never existed in history, all NE states are independent countries.
 
S

STREANH

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2021
609
0
821
Country
India
Location
India
etylo said:
India is not a single country as it never existed in history, all NE states are independent countries.
Click to expand...
Do you think China magically was born as a single country? No, it took over different lands and became the country it is today. Like it or not, NE states are part of India at this point of time and has 75 years of history of being part of India.
 
E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
3,520
-22
2,658
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
STREANH said:
Do you think China magically was born as a single country? No, it took over different lands and became the country it is today. Like it or not, NE states are part of India at this point of time and has 75 years of history of being part of India.
Click to expand...
China has been in existence for thousands of years, India is not, but artificial creation lately.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The Eagle
China, Turkey likely to skip G20 summit in IIOJK
2
Replies
29
Views
699
AViet
A
ghazi52
China opposes G20 meeting in IIOJK and will skip it
Replies
2
Views
138
legacytiger18
L
N
Kashmir buzzing with activity, brimming with guns to welcome G20 delegates
Replies
2
Views
184
legacytiger18
L
HAIDER
Pakistan ‘vehemently condemns’ India’s decision to host G20 meetings in occupied Kashmir
2
Replies
21
Views
975
Indos
Indos
Vanguard One
J&K to host G-20 meetings in 2023
Replies
1
Views
809
Chat SAMOSA
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom