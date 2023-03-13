What's new

Srinagar a smart City - making

May 4, 2019
Hi Folks,

There are approx 60-70 development projects on full swing in Srinagar. Posting dedicated videos of Lal chowk, deve work is on full speed, it is causing also some distribution in daily life but still people are happy for the future....

These all happening after370A removal from the Kashmir.

Commissioner SMC and CEO Smart City tours to review the Smart City Projects

Commissioner SMC and CEO Smart City tours to review the Smart City Projects. Srinagar.8th February , 2023: Under the continuous monitoring of various project...
Mar 30, 2010
Internet to khol do smart city ka tuchiyon

India leads world in cutting internet access for 5th year in a row, watchdog says​

India leads world in cutting internet access for 5th year in a row, watchdog says

India imposed by far the highest number of internet shutdowns in the world in 2022, internet advocacy watchdog Access Now said on Tuesday, as the country topped the list for the fifth successive year.
IOK saw more internet outages than any country in 2022​

Jammu and Kashmir saw more internet outages than any country in 2022

The union territory witnessed 24 shutdowns. There were 112 worldwide last year
Jan 29, 2011
Internet to khol do smart city ka tuchiyon

India leads world in cutting internet access for 5th year in a row, watchdog says​

India leads world in cutting internet access for 5th year in a row, watchdog says

India imposed by far the highest number of internet shutdowns in the world in 2022, internet advocacy watchdog Access Now said on Tuesday, as the country topped the list for the fifth successive year.
IOK saw more internet outages than any country in 2022​

Jammu and Kashmir saw more internet outages than any country in 2022

The union territory witnessed 24 shutdowns. There were 112 worldwide last year
We will install special internet monitoring system for mass surveillance in all over Kashmir.
 

