Srinagar a smart City - making

Commissioner SMC and CEO Smart City tours to review the Smart City Projects Commissioner SMC and CEO Smart City tours to review the Smart City Projects. Srinagar.8th February , 2023: Under the continuous monitoring of various project...

Hi Folks,There are approx 60-70 development projects on full swing in Srinagar. Posting dedicated videos of Lal chowk, deve work is on full speed, it is causing also some distribution in daily life but still people are happy for the future....These all happening after370A removal from the Kashmir.