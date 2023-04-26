What's new

Srilanka Denies offering elephant to Pakistan :X

POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,682
-4
2,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
This is the only day remain to see that Sirlanka denies offering elephants to PK. However these PPPnMQM Mofkr looted animals budget as well. Bastrds

:rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes::rolleyes:



The Sri Lankan High Commission in Pakistan on Wednesday denied reports the island nation had offered to provide elephants to the South Asian country that just lost one of its African elephants in a zoo in the port city of Karachi on Sunday — the animal was seriously ill for a long time.
The SL Gov or SL High Commission has never discussed or initiated any action to provide SL elephants to Pakistan,” said the mission in response to a post shared by architect Amir Nazir Chaudhary.


343291851_1019611849423944_8626424725819519254_n.png
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Lahore Safari Zoo to auction a dozen lions
Replies
9
Views
631
Finer
Finer
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Zoo Elephant "Kavan" Released from Pakistan's Zoo in order to join wild life
Replies
8
Views
884
SABRE
SABRE
Dalit
The West lectures Pakistan on climate change dangers and offers "solutions"
Replies
2
Views
255
Dalit
Dalit
ghazi52
Pakistan Private Defence Industries
Replies
2
Views
626
ghazi52
ghazi52
B
ADB, IFC offer to invest $10b in bonds to tap blue economy
Replies
0
Views
190
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom