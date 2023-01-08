What's new

Sri Lanka’s China-backed port mulls yard expansion amid roaring RO-RO business

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,634
-50
98,988
Country
China
Location
China

Sri Lanka’s China-backed Hambantota International Port mulls yard expansion amid roaring RO-RO business​

2.jpg


Sunday January 8, 2023 3:06 pm

ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s China-backed Hambantota International Port Group said it looking to expand yard space as its vehicle transshipment volumes from roll-on-roll-off car carriers continue to climb.

In the year 2022, HIP handled a total volume of 558,188 units through 249 vessel calls, which is expected to increase in 2023.

Hambantota Port said it had been “aggressively marketing its services and regular overseas visits to the shipping line principles to promote the port.”

“In order to meet the new demand, HIP is currently evaluating options to invest in additional storage yard areas,” Tissa Wickramasinghe Chief Operating Officer of the Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) said in a statement.

The main shipping lines operating to Hambantota Port includes Hyundai Glovis, K Line, MOL, NYK Line, Eastern Car Liner, Hoegh Autoliners and Gold Star Line.

In the first week of 2023, NYK vessel MV HERMES LEADER, which arrived at the port this week, with new volumes with 1,156 vehicles. The vehicles from India will be transshipped to South Africa, Jordan, Sudan and Tanzania. (Colombo/Jan08/2022)

economynext.com

Sri Lanka’s China-backed port mulls yard expansion amid roaring RO-RO business | EconomyNext

economynext.com economynext.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China Thumbs Its Nose at India in Sri Lanka
Replies
10
Views
1K
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
W
Arch rivals India, China move in to fund same Bangladesh port
Replies
2
Views
222
Hecig
H
INDIAPOSITIVE
China a 'close friend' but India is 'brother' and 'sister': Sri Lanka envoy
Replies
0
Views
382
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
B
Archrivals China, India move in to fund same Bangladesh port
Replies
3
Views
429
Chute
Chute
B
Sri Lanka Wants to Undo Deal to Lease Port to China for 99 Years
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
FedererExpress
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom