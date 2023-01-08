Sri Lanka’s China-backed port mulls yard expansion amid roaring RO-RO business

Sri Lanka’s China-backed Hambantota International Port mulls yard expansion amid roaring RO-RO business​

Sunday January 8, 2023 3:06 pmECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka’s China-backed Hambantota International Port Group said it looking to expand yard space as its vehicle transshipment volumes from roll-on-roll-off car carriers continue to climb.In the year 2022, HIP handled a total volume of 558,188 units through 249 vessel calls, which is expected to increase in 2023.Hambantota Port said it had been “aggressively marketing its services and regular overseas visits to the shipping line principles to promote the port.”“In order to meet the new demand, HIP is currently evaluating options to invest in additional storage yard areas,” Tissa Wickramasinghe Chief Operating Officer of the Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) said in a statement.The main shipping lines operating to Hambantota Port includes Hyundai Glovis, K Line, MOL, NYK Line, Eastern Car Liner, Hoegh Autoliners and Gold Star Line.In the first week of 2023, NYK vessel MV HERMES LEADER, which arrived at the port this week, with new volumes with 1,156 vehicles. The vehicles from India will be transshipped to South Africa, Jordan, Sudan and Tanzania. (Colombo/Jan08/2022)