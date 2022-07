Sri Lankans stop their president’s escape to Dubai

President Rajapaksa, Brother Stopped From Leaving Sri Lanka at Airport: Reports Till yesterday, there was no sign of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's whereabouts.

- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday, 12 July, was blocked from leaving the country, AFP reported official sources as saying.- Further, the President was reportedly caught in a humiliating standoff with airport immigration staff after he attempted to leave for Dubai.- Meanwhile, the country's erstwhile finance minister and Gotabaya's brother, Basil Rajapaksa, was also barred from fleeing the crisis-ridden nation after civilians at the airport spotted him, and immigration officers blocked his journey, sources added.- The ex-minister was attempting to leaving through the VIP terminal at Colombo international airport, when people expressed their objections to him fleeing.