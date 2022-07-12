Sri Lankans stop their president’s escape to Dubai

LakeHawk180
Feb 21, 2022
- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday, 12 July, was blocked from leaving the country, AFP reported official sources as saying.
- Further, the President was reportedly caught in a humiliating standoff with airport immigration staff after he attempted to leave for Dubai.
- Meanwhile, the country's erstwhile finance minister and Gotabaya's brother, Basil Rajapaksa, was also barred from fleeing the crisis-ridden nation after civilians at the airport spotted him, and immigration officers blocked his journey, sources added.
- The ex-minister was attempting to leaving through the VIP terminal at Colombo international airport, when people expressed their objections to him fleeing.
President Rajapaksa, Brother Stopped From Leaving Sri Lanka at Airport: Reports
Till yesterday, there was no sign of Gotabaya Rajapaksa's whereabouts.
www.thequint.com