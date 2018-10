Reports Say Sri Lankan President Alleged RAW Plotting His Assassination, His Office Denies



The allegation, coming just days ahead of the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s scheduled meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi, could seriously impair Indo-Lanka relations.



An individual named Namal Kumara, part of an anti-corruption outfit, had last month claimed there was a plan to assassinate Sirisena and former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, leading to the arrest of an Indian national from Kerala named M Thomas.