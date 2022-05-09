What's new

Sri Lankan Politico-Economical Crisis 2022

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

FB_IMG_1652107074337.jpg
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

A doctor refused to perform surgery on Minister in protest

This hatred looks uncannily similar to what we are showing for Sharif and zordari ...
cursing in holy cities, oversees Pakistanis treating them like shit, mass protests, fights with MNAs, MPAs, name-calling of GOP populace
for a highly educated populace they sure woke up kinda late...
 
Wood

Wood

Sri Lankan protestors do not know what they want. They say President should resign, but replace him with what? Sri Lanka's army generals are going to be no better at ruling. There is no money to conduct fresh elections. All this political instability means IMF will not quickly resolve the negotiation which will cause a further downward spiral.

When people are not willing to wait for election, anarchy will destroy the country. Civilization is based on discipline. The constitution has set rules for the population to follow. People should have the discipline to follow through and then wait for their chance to vote the government out of power. :big_boss:
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been forced to resign after a day of violence saw five people including a ruling party member of parliament dead, with reports emerging of people attacking properties linked to the ruling party across the island nation.

Shots were fired from inside the Sri Lankan prime minister’s official residence on Monday, as thousands of protesters breached the main gate and torched a parked truck, AFP reported.

People set properties linked to the ruling party on fire across the island amid attacks by government supporters.

Earlier in the day, legislator Amarakeerthi Athukorala from the ruling party shot two people – killing a 27-year-old man – after being surrounded by a mob in Nittambuwa, about 40km (25 miles) from Colombo, police said.

CCTV footage showed the MP and his security officer fleeing into a nearby building. They were later found dead.

The houses of three ministers and three MPs were also torched.

A tourist hotel owned by a close associate of Mahinda Rajapaksa’s children was also set ablaze, along with a Lamborghini car parked inside. There were no casualties among foreign guests, police said.

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the circumstances of their death.

Nearly 150 people were wounded on Monday after supporters of the government armed with sticks and clubs attacked peaceful protesters.

Angry mobs have stormed the houses and properties of Rajapaksa loyalists across the country despite a state of emergency and police curfew.

The house of Saman Lal Fernando, mayor in the Colombo suburb of Moratuwa, was set ablaze hours after he took eight busloads of municipal workers to express solidarity with the Rajapaksas.

Blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel
Sri Lanka has suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines in its worst economic crisis since independence, sparking weeks of mostly peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

But on Monday dozens of Rajapaksa loyalists attacked unarmed protesters who have been camping on the sea-front Galle Face promenade in the centre of Colombo for a month.

Rajapaksa had addressed some 3,000 supporters at his house and pledged he would “protect the interests of the nation”.

The supporters pulled down tents protesters had pitched in front of the prime minister’s Temple Trees residence and torched anti-government banners and placards.

They then marched to the nearby promenade and began destroying other tents set up by the “Gotta go home” campaign demanding the president’s resignation.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon and declared an immediate curfew in Colombo which was later widened to include the entire country of 22 million people.




Protests rage in Sri Lanka; Mahinda Rajapkasa forced to quit

Dozens of houses belonging to Rajapaksa loyalists set on fire across the nation amid an economic crisis.
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

HydraChess said:
Its a cautionary tale of Chinese investment and Chinese alignment at work. Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh should take note. This is what happen to those who become pearls in string.
Click to expand...

It is a result of dynastic politics, where merit is non-existent.

Loans, debts can easily be paid if governments are formed on merit and work for the people.
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

HydraChess said:
Not Chinese loans. Pakistan suffers the same issue. So does Nepal. Next is Maldives. It would be fun to watch if it were not so horrible to people. Align with China at your own peril!
Click to expand...

You were ruled by Mughals for 1000 years. How about doing some introspection and stop killing Muslims and other minorities in India and bulldoze their homes

Madhya Pradesh: Why an Indian state is demolishing Muslim homes

Muslim homes are being torn down following communal violence, but critics ask: under what law?
H

HydraChess

Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
You were ruled by Mughals for 1000 years. How about doing some introspection and stop killing Muslims and other minorities in India and bulldoze their homes
Click to expand...
And these days Mughals are not even getting running water in their home and begging for job...

Mughal emperor's poverty-stricken descendant to get a job

State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has decided to offer employment to Madhu, the poverty-stricken fifth generation descendant of India's last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar.
Another cautionary tale. Those who attack India, end up like these.
 

