Sri Lankan PM tours Port City jointly developed by Sri Lanka and China, eyeing rosy future
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa calls for the construction of the Colombo Port City, a project jointly developed by Sri Lanka and China, saying the landmark will be the main income generator for the future.
