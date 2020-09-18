What's new

Sri Lankan minister criticizes India for power-sharing call

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan minister said Thursday that India has no moral right to interfere in the country’s internal affairs by insisting on power sharing with minority Tamils because New Delhi failed to fulfil its obligations under a 1987 agreement to disarm separatist rebels and ensure an end to Sri Lanka's civil war.

Provincial Councils Minister Sarath Weerasekara’s comments in Parliament are seen as the island nation’s response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request last month to his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa, for the full implementation of constitutional provisions for power sharing with Tamil minority regions.

In a phone conversation on Sept. 27, Modi asked Rajapaksa to “to address the aspirations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and respect within a united Sri Lanka ... with the implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution of Sri Lanka," according to a statement from Sri Lanka's foreign ministry.

The Indo-Sri Lanka Accord called for the devolution of power to the provinces and resulted in the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, which created provincial councils with a degree of decentralized power. Weerasekara is the minister in charge of the councils.

Weerasekara said Rajapaksa chose last year not to criticize India's revocation of statehood for its disputed Jammu and Kashmir region because it was an internal matter, while Modi may have called for power sharing with Tamils because India was party to the earlier agreement with Sri Lanka.

“I have my reservations about the Indo-Lanka accord ... did India honor her part in that agreement?” Weerasekara asked, adding that India had failed to ensure disarmament, an end to hostilities and the resettlement of displaced people.

“So there is serious concern about the validity of the agreement, and if it’s not valid I think India has no moral right to interfere in our affairs," Weerasekara said.

India in 1987 intervened to end the civil war between Sri Lankan government forces and minority ethnic Tamil rebels. Sri Lankan Tamils have family, linguistic and cultural ties with Tamils in South India, and India was eager that the conflict in its neighboring country did not create unrest within its own territory.

India sent a peacekeeping force to implement the agreement but ended up fighting with the rebels before returning home with heavy losses. In 1991, a suspected Tamil Tiger suicide bomber killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who had signed the agreement.

Sri Lankan government forces crushed the rebels in 2009, ending a 26-year civil war that killed at least 100,000 people, according to the U.N.

Successive Sri Lankan governments have pledged to India and the U.S. that they will share more power with the Tamils to ensure peace, but President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was elected last November, has rejected the idea.

Looks like India is losing influence left and right
 
Lol. He is just a low ranking junior minister who is still salty that India helped his rival in the Navy get promoted to SL Chief of defence staff.
Even his Ministry is on a useless subject ('Provincial councils' :lol:)

On the other hands in the real world:
Thank you Mr. Weerasekara for speaking out aloud what many Sri Lankans think. India really should concentrate on its own affairs instead of trying to dictate what Sri Lanka should and shouldn't do when it comes to the island's own internal affairs.
 
samv said:
Thank you Mr. Weerasekara for speaking out aloud what many Sri Lankans think. India really should concentrate on its own affairs instead of trying to dictate what Sri Lanka should and shouldn't do when it comes to the island's own internal affairs.
All India did was to give gentle nudge towards the implementation of 13th amendment. Its after all empowering a significant part of your people. But you do as you please. India can and will do, what is in its interest. You were here asking for additional $1.1 billion currency swap. We already have extend $400 million under SAARC framework. India is yet to decide on the larger swap.
 
Protest_again said:
All India did was to give gentle nudge towards the implementation of 13th amendment. Its after all empowering a significant part of your people. But you do as you please. India can and will do, what is in its interest. You were here asking for additional $1.1 billion currency swap. We already have extend $400 million under SAARC framework. India is yet to decide on the larger swap.
All India should do is mind its own fkin business. Sri Lanka doesn't tell India how to manage its states or Kashmir.
 
samv said:
All India should do is mind its own fkin business. Sri Lanka doesn't tell India how to manage its states or Kashmir.
Then you should stop looking at India for bail outs. Then there is Colombo Port affair, which was jointly being developed by India and Japan. Rajapaksa has put a hold on it citing labour unrest, when in fact, 70% of cargo traffic at Colombo Port is India centric. Colombo makes money from transshipment. You cannot go against our interests and expect a largesse from us. Good luck with Chinese.
 
Protest_again said:
Then you should stop looking at India for bail outs. Then there is Colombo Port affair, which was jointly being developed by India and Japan. Rajapaksa has put a hold on it citing labour unrest, when in fact, 70% of cargo traffic at Colombo Port is India centric. Colombo makes money from transshipment. You cannot go against our interests and expect a largesse from us. Good luck with Chinese.
Doesn't give the right for India to tell Sri Lanka how to manage its internal political affairs. So India can still fk off there. A country that screams and cries about Pakistan and China's interference then tries to meddle in Sri Lankan affairs. And oh, you're just some random Indian on the corner of the internet - no one gives flying fk about you. Stop pretending you are the Indian government. The Chinese are far better than India.
 
samv said:
Time for Pakistan to accept new reality, stop interfering in internal matters: India
[How about you stop interfering in the internal matters of Sri Lanka?]
www.newindianexpress.com

Time for Pakistan to accept new reality, stop interfering in internal matters: India

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar hoped that Pakistan will review its 'unilateral decision' to downgrade ties with India.
www.newindianexpress.com www.newindianexpress.com
Did we scream it to the world? Also what China and Pakistan says are half truths and propagandist narratives with a malicious intent. They cannot or do not have a say in the affairs of India. Srilanka has an accord with India on the Tamil matter. If India had no role then why was there an accord in the first place. India has a stake in ensuring peace and prosperity to all of Sri lanka (especially Tamils as we consider them blood) by ensuring that each has proper representation in administration. By marginalizing Tamils, you are strengthening the hands of opposers of our friendship. If you do not care, don't mind if we show you the door.
 
Protest_again said:
Did we scream it to the world? Also what China and Pakistan says are half truths and propagandist narratives with a malicious intent. They cannot or do not have a say in the affairs of India. Srilanka has an accord with India on the Tamil matter. If India had no role then why was there an accord in the first place. India has a stake in ensuring peace and prosperity to all of Sri lanka (especially Tamils as we consider them blood) by ensuring that each has proper representation in administration. By marginalizing Tamils, you are strengthening the hands of opposers of our friendship. If you do not care, don't mind if we show you the door.
India didn't fulfil its end of the accord. So why should Sri Lanka. That's what the Sri Lankan minister is saying. If India has a stake in Sri Lanka because of Tamils, then so does Pakistan when it comes to Muslims in India and China when it comes to North East India.

How about you stop marginalizing Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Dalits, Tribals, Kashmiris in India, then preach to Sri Lanka about Tamils?

The whole region would be better off without you.

Even the Tamils in India hate your central government and basically told your PM to piss off when he visited Tamil Nadu.


A fkin joke:

"Gross Interference:" India Slams Pakistan's Remarks On Kashmir At Meeting
www.ndtv.com

"Gross Interference:" India Slams Pakistan's Remarks On Kashmir At Meeting

India on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at a virtual meeting of multilateral grouping CICA, and advised Islamabad to cease its "overt and covert" support to cross-border terrorism.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

'Don't interfere in our internal matters': India hits back at China
www.timesnownews.com

'Don't interfere in our internal matters': India hits back at China, Pakistan over Kashmir remark

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also iterated that Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com

Time for Pak to stop interfering in Indian internal matters: MEA
www.deccanchronicle.com

Time for Pak to stop interfering in Indian internal matters: MEA

Pak on Friday said it will halt last train service running to India, Thar Express, after Article 370 for J&K was revoked by India.
www.deccanchronicle.com www.deccanchronicle.com
 
samv said:
Doesn't give the right for India to tell Sri Lanka how to manage its internal political affairs. So India can still fk off there. A country that screams and cries about Pakistan and China's interference then tries to meddle in Sri Lankan affairs. And oh, you're just some random Indian on the corner of the internet - no one gives flying fk about you. Stop pretending you are the Indian government. The Chinese are far better than India.
No one is bothered about you too. You are also just as random internet child. If Sri lanka doesn't want India and Japan at colombo. Then India is going to take away the 70% transshipment business you are enjoying at India's behest. Already India started building a transshipment hub at Great Nicobar islands.

"The government is working on a Rs 10,000 crore trans-shipment port at South Bay in the Great Nicobar Island (GNI), the southern-most island of the group, which lies approximately halfway between Colombo and Singapore along the east-west maritime route. When completed, it could emerge as a viable alternative to Colombo where some 70% of Indian containers are trans-shipped, that too by Chinese companies, which besides causing loss of revenue is also a security risk. Hopefully, bunkering and ship repair facilities would also be set up on GNI, which could undercut the importance of the China-leased Hambantota port in Sri Lanka in the long run."
 
Protest_again said:
No one is bothered about you too. You are also just as random internet child.
I'm not pretending to be the SL government unlike you pretending to be the Indian government.

You're a powerless wanker on the internet. Deal with it.

If Sri lanka doesn't want India and Japan at colombo. Then India is going to take away the 70% transshipment business you are enjoying at India's behest. Already India started building a transshipment hub at Great Nicobar islands.
This is not about India or Japan in Colombo. It's about India interfering in the internal political affairs of Sri Lanka that is none of its business.

"The government is working on a Rs 10,000 crore trans-shipment port at South Bay in the Great Nicobar Island (GNI), the southern-most island of the group, which lies approximately halfway between Colombo and Singapore along the east-west maritime route. When completed, it could emerge as a viable alternative to Colombo where some 70% of Indian containers are trans-shipped, that too by Chinese companies, which besides causing loss of revenue is also a security risk. Hopefully, bunkering and ship repair facilities would also be set up on GNI, which could undercut the importance of the China-leased Hambantota port in Sri Lanka in the long run."
Zero relevance to the thread.
 
samv said:
How about you stop marginalizing Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Dalits, Tribals, Kashmiris
What? Where are they marginalised? Quote me one constitutional article that marginalises them? Infact our entire constitution empowers them. Lol.
samv said:
If India has a stake in Sri Lanka because of Tamils, then so does Pakistan when it comes to Muslims in India and China when it comes to North East India.
Really. Pakistan has been trying for eons. Even Indian muslims have a good laugh at their claims. China never interfered in Indian affairs except in Kashmir and Arunachal.


Then there is the issue of competence. Can Pakistan really influence India? Or India has competence to influence Sri lanka? Time will tell.
 
Protest_again said:
What? Where are they marginalised? Quote me one constitutional article that marginalises them? Infact our entire constitution empowers them. Lol.
And neither are Tamils marginalised in Sri Lanka's constitution.

Really. Pakistan has been trying for eons. Even Indian muslims have a good laugh at their claims. China never interfered in Indian affairs except in Kashmir and Arunachal.
Yes really. If India is concerned about Tamils in Sri Lanka why can't Pakistan be concerned about Muslim in Kashmir and India. Why can't China be concerned about North East India. The people there are closer racially to the Chinese than the rest of India.

Then there is the issue of competence. Can Pakistan really influence India? Or India has competence to influence Sri lanka? Time will tell.
India standing against Pakistani interference suggests that Pakistan can really influence India.
 
samv said:
And neither are Tamils marginalised in Sri Lanka's constitution.



Yes really. If India is concerned about Tamils in Sri Lanka why can't Pakistan be concerned about Muslim in Kashmir and India. Why can't China be concerned about North East India. The people there are closer racially to the Chinese than the rest of India.



India standing against Pakistani interference suggests that Pakistan can really influence India.
Then why was the 13th amendment enacted? By not giving provincial status to Tamil region, Rajapaksa's don't want to dilute their power and because they would have no hope at coming to power in Tamil provinces.

The 13th Amendment, which led to the creation of Provincial Councils, assured a power-sharing arrangement to enable all nine provinces in the country, including Sinhala majority areas, to self-govern.

Subjects such as education, health, agriculture, housing, land and police are devolved to the provincial administrations.

The real reason is this.

"What Prime Minister Mahinda did not spell out is the well-acknowledged fact that main sections of the Tamil and Muslim polity and major segments of their respective communities went overboard to vote against the Rajapaksas in both the presidential and parliamentary elections. Better or worse still, made celebratory statements on the consistency of their community stand since the post-war presidential polls of 2009.

So much so that, present-day incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa skipped campaigning in the Tamil areas in the presidential polls last year, and also declared that he was doing so as he did not expect the Tamils to vote for him."

My point is Rajapaksa's keep courting China at the expense of India. They are trying to kick out India from Colombo on one hand and expect India to benevolent by extending $1.5 billion currency swap.

This is what your new foreign secretary has said.

"Though the two Rajapaksas then said that they were against handing over ‘national assets’, new Foreign Secretary, retired Navy chief, Adm Jayanth Colombage, clarified that New Delhi had ‘legitimate stakes’ as 70 percent of the Colombo Port’s business was India-centric."

They are yet to assure India about that port.

And your point about China being better than India. I wish you good luck.

"Credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded Lanka's sovereign credit rating by two notches, saying the South Asian nation would be hard-pressed to secure funding to service its huge foreign debt.

Sri Lanka was pushed down from "B2" (high credit risk) to "Caa1" (very high credit risk), as the coronavirus pandemic compounded the economic woes of the country."

You are debt trapped, with such credit ratings you have no where to go but to China. Lets see which part of the country you would loose sovereignty next.

And regarding Pakistan and China's interference in India, firstly, it is unsolicited and secondly, they have no competence.

As Pakistan or China's interference is not sought by any section of our country. They do so even after Indian muslims abuse Pakistan day in and day out. Tamils of Sri lanka do seek India's help.

"In this background, PM Modi’s announcement of a $ 15-m grant for the ‘promotion of Buddhist ties between the two countries’ has not gone down well with a section of the Tamil polity and society in Sri Lanka."

Pakistan or China has no influence on India but India does have a influence in Sri lanka being its larger benevolent neighbor.

Sri Lanka unhappy with share in India's budget, keen for review
 
