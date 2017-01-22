What's new

Sri Lankan Infrastructure and development thread (rail,road,skyscrapers etc etc)

Decided to create this thread to show Sri lankan development projects as Indians and Bangladesh already have several sticky threads on that. This will have both Public and private projects of all kinds.


There will be no difference on who started the project or who planned it. There will be no discrimination for any government. And no political fights here please.
BIA second Terminal


Construction of Flyover in Rajagiriya which is the longest flyover in SL as I remember. There are several others that are currently under construction with at least three more to come



Hayleys unveils solar power plant in Welikande

Hayleys Group jointly with Windforce (Pvt.) Ltd and in the forefront of renewable energy, announced today the commissioning of their solar power plant. Located in Welikande in the Pollonnaruwa District, the 10 Mega Watt solar plant has been installed with a solar tracking system that will follow the sun’s rays to ensure an incrementally higher yield of approximately 20 % of energy, than the fixed tilt system. At full capacity, the plant could contribute 22,000 Mega Watt hours to the national grid thus generate enough electricity for roughly 10,000 homes.




- https://www.facebook.com/hayleysgrou...56639444349498
 
The airport upgrade works are in progress, they are resurfacing the runway, all flights between 8 am and 4:30pm have been rescheduled.
 
Client
Ministry of Urban Development, Water Supply and Drainage
(World Bank – Strategic Cities Development Project)
Colombo, Sri Lanka

Consortium
Keios (Italy), ECL (Sri Lanka)

Location
Sri Lanka, Kandy

Period
2015 – underway


Project Description
Kandy is the main urban centre in the Central Province of Sri Lanka. It aspires to become a liveable and vibrant historic city encapsulating urban culture, identity and religious significance. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site, it is home to the Temple of the Tooth which houses the Buddha’s tooth relic, thus making it one of the most revered cities in the country.
Located on a plateau, the city is nested among hilly terrain that constrains its spatial growth. Currently, the city suffers of major traffic congestion and of road weak conditions as well as of the lack of good pedestrian connectivity and vibrant public spaces, unplanned development, and low maintenance of infrastructure facilities. As a tourist destination, the city lacks quality facilities and attractions.
The main objective of the assignment is to upgrade key urban areas that will contribute towards transforming this city in a vibrant tourism and economic centre.
The project aims at improving liveability by protecting the environment and developing the urban centre, reorganizing city functions to increase investment attractiveness, enhancing public urban spaces and achieving significant urban transformation to respond to economic growth.
The total cost of selected investment projects is around 25 million USD.


Scope of Services
Preparation of a vision statement and of an urban scheme leading to a list of investment projects; preliminary and detailed design and bidding documents of a selection of identified investment projects; quality assurance during the implementation stage.
http://keios.it/portfolio/servizi-d...-urbana-del-centro-storico-di-kandysri-lanka/
 
Most of the proposed works under the SCDP initiative can be found here.
I cant post the link
scdp.lk/scdp/envtreports_scdp.html

The above site shows the environmental assessment and risk analysis reports for the proposed project, most of the works are still in ESR stage.
ESR - Environmental screening Report
IEE - Initial Environmental Examination
EIA - Environmental Impact Assessment
 
RIGID is Sri Lanka’s Largest Fully Integrated Ultra-modern Tire Plant
https://www.facebook.com/ceylonstee...3513065513012/576430412554610/?type=3&theater



dailynews.lk

Opening from Ada.lk


MARANGONI AND CEYLON STEEL CORPORATION: PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT IN SRI LANKA
The plant will produce tyres using Marangoni’s best European technologies.

Rovereto – Marangoni and Ceylon Steel Corporation announce the signing of a partnership agreement related to the creation of an important production site in Sri Lanka. The plant will produce tyres using the most advanced technologies provided by Marangoni within the scope of a joined project to build an important rubber industrial district in Sri Lanka, focused on export activities.

The operation is included in the sales process of the Marangoni Tyre S.p.A. equipment and know how. Marangoni Tyre S.p.A ended its production activities in 2014 after the Group decision to exit from the car and light tyres business. This new partnership agreement could lead to the development of further collaboration plans.

http://www.marangoni.com/en/2016/09...-corporation-partnership-agreement-sri-lanka/

 
