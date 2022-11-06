What's new

Sri Lanka working flat out for China, Japan, India debt deals

N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
10,313
-55
3,480
Country
United States
Location
United States
asia.nikkei.com

Sri Lanka working flat out for China, Japan, India debt deals

Foreign minister says 'we cannot force anyone' as IMF bailout hangs in balance
asia.nikkei.com asia.nikkei.com

COLOMBO -- Dollar-strapped Sri Lanka is racing against time to secure a diplomatic breakthrough with China, Japan and India, the bilateral lenders who have yet to come up with a debt restructuring blueprint that would allow the South Asian nation to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.
Colombo hopes to be able to go to the IMF's board in December armed with "creditor assurances." To this end, its behind-the-scenes diplomacy toward its leading Asian lenders is in overdrive, involving the president, cabinet ministers and central bank officials, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told Nikkei Asia in an exclusive interview.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China is not Sri Lanka’s biggest creditor, the Chinese public getting tired of its leaders granting debt relief unilaterally
Replies
0
Views
269
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
INDIAPOSITIVE
India Reacted Swiftly, Calls To China Gone Unanswered: US Agency On Lanka
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
4K
satyamev
satyamev
N
Sri Lanka to keep 'middle-income' status but seek concessional loans
Replies
2
Views
139
nahtanbob
N
Turingsage
How Sri Lanka ran out of money in five graphs
Replies
3
Views
93
nahtanbob
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China Thumbs Its Nose at India in Sri Lanka
Replies
10
Views
865
Super Falcon
Super Falcon

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom