What's new

Featured Sri Lanka to Ban Burqa and Shutdown Islamic Schools

lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
3,500
-18
3,796
Country
India
Location
India
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population.

Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.

"In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said. "It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it."

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 250.

Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defence secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.

Rajapaksa is accused of widespread rights abuses during the war, charges he denies.

Weerasekera said the government plans to ban more than a thousand madrassa Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.

"Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children," he said.

The government's moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims - against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.

This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups


mobile.reuters.com

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population.
mobile.reuters.com mobile.reuters.com
 
M

Markandeya

BANNED
Jul 16, 2016
192
-3
116
Country
India
Location
India
lightoftruth said:
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population.

Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.

"In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said. "It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it."

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 250.

Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defence secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.

Rajapaksa is accused of widespread rights abuses during the war, charges he denies.

Weerasekera said the government plans to ban more than a thousand madrassa Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.

"Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children," he said.

The government's moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims - against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.

This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups


mobile.reuters.com

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population.
mobile.reuters.com mobile.reuters.com
Click to expand...
Yeh to LOL ho gaya.

Ab IK ko dubara jaana parega.
 
lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
3,500
-18
3,796
Country
India
Location
India
jamahir said:
Same in India too and many other places in the world. This rampant burqa'fication can be blamed on the 15-20 year old growth of the Tablighi Jamaat whose origin is in India.
Click to expand...
Yeah, face covering burqa has no place in any society ,I hope India bans it too.

Yes I support ghoonghat ban in public as well.
 
J

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
2,436
-4
2,538
Country
India
Location
Germany
lightoftruth said:
COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population.

Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.

"In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said. "It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it."

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels by Islamic militants that killed more than 250.

Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defence secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.

Rajapaksa is accused of widespread rights abuses during the war, charges he denies.

Weerasekera said the government plans to ban more than a thousand madrassa Islamic schools that he said were flouting national education policy.

"Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children," he said.

The government's moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims - against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.

This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups


mobile.reuters.com

Sri Lanka to ban burqa, shut many Islamic schools, minister says

Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than a thousand Islamic schools, a government minister said on Saturday, the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population.
mobile.reuters.com mobile.reuters.com
Click to expand...

phased shutdown of overt religiosity is more than welcome...SL on the right path
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
16,259
-21
22,430
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Stay strong Sri Lankan muslims

This is why it's so important that we respond to provocations with our own provocations

We are 2 BILLION population across the world, we have our own populations of Hindus or Buddhists that we should respond to


As the Muslim populations across the world expand and the faith of Muslims is revealed as stronger then the faith of Kaffirs then they will try to limit and control our faith


The response to this is simple

ZEAL for Islam, zeal and implementation of our faith in the face of any provocations
Our numbers grow quickly
Our median age is the lowest of all major faith groups
We are in prime child baring age as a population

The more they push, the more you should push back
 
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
3,421
6
7,290
Country
India
Location
United States
Such news is obviously pleasing to the members of a depraved society. Any action that deprives Muslims of their faith and punishes them brings joy to this depraved society.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
11,772
-16
20,678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
xeuss said:
Such news is obviously pleasing to the members of a depraved society. Any action that deprives Muslims of their faith and punishes them brings joy to this depraved society.
Click to expand...
Not according to BJP RSS members on PDF. This restriction is music to their ears. I wonder how RSS Nazis are tolerating Muslims in their own country.
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
14,893
-5
15,971
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sensational heading...
Burka isn't banned. What they are banning is full face covering for security reasons.
Remember lal musjid.

Although I would say women should be free to wear what they like
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom