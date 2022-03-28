Sri Lanka seeks further $1.0b credit line from India to import essentials​

coffee_cup said: Darn!



Pakistan must help friendly nation Sri Lanka in these times.



Send them some wheat, rice and other essentials at least. Click to expand...

Flash_Ninja said: Sri Lankans are tough people but Pakistan should try and help them however we can.



Instead of sending billions of rupees and tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan for their netizens and politicians to criticise, we should instead send aid to Sri Lanka. Click to expand...

Sainthood 101 said: they went through insurgency too although much longer than ours - so clearly a very mentally tough people/nation

shows character

they need Chinese help more than anyone else's- I think China should seize this opportunity Click to expand...

We don’t have any extra for our selves we’re importing wheat from Russia. But I agree we should still attempt to help in any way we can.Afghanistan is suffering a humanitarian crisis Sri Lanka isn’t. Also if we stop sending aid to Afghanistan, they’ll come to Pakistan as refugees and don’t mention complete shut the border because our government neither has the guts to do that or can actually do it because it’s a lot harder in reality. I rather we send aid to Afghanistan then take in millions of afghans who’ll drain our resources.China being a country like every other country puts its interest first. The harsh reality is no one is ready to bail Sri Lanka out because they will default sooner or later. It’s the harsh truth. China has nothing else to gain from Sri Lanka it already has got their port on 100 year lease.PAKISTAN can step up and provide a loan of $500 million to Sri Lanka but ask for sovereign guarantees if they can’t pay it like China did.This could be a perfect opportunity for Pakistan to create an overseas base right beside india in the south. If they fail to pay back our loan (which looking at the situation they most likely will) we should takeover an airfield and make it and airbase and have it on 100 year lease. It’s also a perfect opportunity to get Sri Lankan business to shift to Pakistan and Sri Lankan intellects who can help us, shift to Pakistan. It might sound harsh but after all we’re a country we have to start thinking about our interests. When we’re an economy even the size of Indias we can start thinking about free aid etc but rn we simply can’t afford that. Giving aid to afghans technically isn’t free because it’s cheaper to feed afghans inside Afghanistan then let them free in Pakistan and we can’t go Rambo on the borders to keep them out cuz you know west just wants to catch us slipping and sanction us. If we want to progress something we have to take harsh steps like this.