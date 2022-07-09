What's new

Sri Lanka president flees as mob of protesters storm his residence

Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in the capital on Saturday, a defence source said. Television footage showed protesters demanding the leader's resignation storming the compound. The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545689501758111744

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545689406236934145
 
They entered Galle stadium as well where match between Australia and SL team is happening. Protesters are joined by Sanath Jayasuriya.
 
I just wish Pakistan people had the Gherat to come out like this. But then this country is full of Besharams specially in Punjab where unfortunately some of my relatives live as well.
 
Why don't they storm the parliament and held the politicians hostage till they transfer their illicit wealth to the common people
 
Imran Khan said:
although its good to see people come out to throw away corrupt politicians but it will not solve economical problem . i wish we paksitanis hang some 80000 on streets here too.
Click to expand...
hum pehlay aik toh hojai!

kuch boot keh peechay dewanay hain
kuch apnau politician ko bhagwan bannaye howay hain
phir firqay.phir zuban biradri! crowd hai qoum nai! aur sab division bhi wardi mafia ki engineered hai!
 
Is Sri Lanka's economic problem really just a govt error?
Sri Lanka is the only middle-income country in South Asia, but its economic parameters are obviously not the first in South Asia. Sri Lankans' high income is actually supported by debt.
Moreover, did not turn to industrialization in time, preferring and relying on tourism, which is easy to make money.
So when COVID destroyed tourism, disaster came.
I suggest that Sri Lankans should seriously consider implementing industrialization and should not rely solely on tourism. Sri Lanka should learn from Bangladesh and Vietnam.
 

