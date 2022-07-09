Sri Lanka president flees as mob of protesters storm his residence

Is Sri Lanka's economic problem really just a govt error?

Sri Lanka is the only middle-income country in South Asia, but its economic parameters are obviously not the first in South Asia. Sri Lankans' high income is actually supported by debt.

Moreover, did not turn to industrialization in time, preferring and relying on tourism, which is easy to make money.

So when COVID destroyed tourism, disaster came.

I suggest that Sri Lankans should seriously consider implementing industrialization and should not rely solely on tourism. Sri Lanka should learn from Bangladesh and Vietnam.