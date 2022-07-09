Sri Lanka president flees as mob of protesters storm his residence

INS_Vikrant
Sri Lanka's beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence in the capital on Saturday, a defence source said. Television footage showed protesters demanding the leader's resignation storming the compound. The island of 22 million people is struggling under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging it into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades.
