Sri Lanka port employs women gantry operators in regional first

Mar 09, 2017 06:22 AM GMT+0530 | 0 Comment(s)

DRIVING SEAT: Sri Lanka's first woman gantry operator Madhu Harshini, 30, starts work on a container lifting crane at a port in Colombo on March 8, 2017. International Women's Day originally called International Working Women's Day is a global day annually celebrated on highlighting the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present and future.