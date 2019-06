Sri Lanka is to Ban Arabic for Street Names

The government of Sri Lanka Monday banned use of Arabic for street names, according to media reports.

A circular issued by Sri Lanka’s Official Languages Ministry asked authorities to remove Arabic street name boards, Colombo-based Sunday Times reported.

“Authorities will take swift measures to act upon this circular and remove such name boards which violate the law,” the daily quoted Official Languages Minister Mano Ganesan as saying.



"As a common policy, we can't allow street name boards to be printed in any other language other than English, Sinhala, and Tamil," Ganesan said.



The government circular made it mandatory to seek permission in order to use any other language on a street name board.