Sri Lanka has imposed a very strict Madrassa regulation. India needs to learn from them



Time to regulate Madrassas in India too

And now India must also take a leaf out of the island country’s book if India wants to tackle the burning issue of radicalisation in the country.

Even security agencies point out that there are several Madrassa in India which are unregistered. Some of them have a radical approach and therefore they could end up becoming radicalising centres within the country.