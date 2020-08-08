What's new

Sri Lanka : Hànyǔ Services launches to address growing interest in Chinese language services

Hànyǔ Services -a Sri Lanka-based Chinese content creation, translation, and interpretation company- has launched with a wide portfolio of professional Chinese language services to fulfil the growing interest in investing in this highly lucrative market.

Hànyǔ Services, with its vast global network of qualified Chinese linguists, delivers translation service excellence for any industry, where content is produced such that the client’s brand message is effectively conveyed without the loss of style, tone or context.

The language service provider’s scope of services in this regard include document and website translations, interpretation, proofreading, voice-over services, and video subtitling.

Additionally, clients of Hànyǔ Services stand to gain a strong competitive advantage in their respective sectors by having tailor-made content created that will best target the Chinese market accurately, ensuring that every message communicated is localized persuasively.

The company’s team of seasoned Mandarin translators and writers are experienced in Chinese content writing, creation of localized marketing collateral, website localization and translation, and video creation, helping businesses find their distinctive voice and share their brand story through exceptional content.

Developing greater insight into Chinese business culture and etiquette is also a vital asset for those looking to do business with or in China. Here too, Hànyǔ Services offers training on Chinese business language and culture that will help earn clients’ trust through the ability to communicate and negotiate better; paving the way for more successful agreements and business deals.

More recently, as part of its commitment to furthering the Chinese language proficiencies of its clients and members, the agency launched Sri Lanka’s first ‘Mandarin Corner’ -an interactive initiative to encourage Sri Lankans from across the island to learn, practice, and network in Mandarin with native speakers, students, and others.

http://www.colombopage.com/archive_20B/Sep27_1601177725CH.php
 
