‪We spend hours exposing extremists every day. This video and its background went unnoticed due to language barriers. If he was exposed and brought to the attention of the authorities, he could’ve been stopped.‬ #SriLanka terrorist: (brief translation): In Islam there are three types of people: A Muslim, Non-Muslim who agrees with Muslims, and a Non-Muslim who must be killed. Anyone who disagrees with Muslims should be killed. Ijaz Ahmed Donna Day I will say exactly what he says (interpretation): “To say in short, Humans are divided into three categories in our religion, keep it as three. One, he will be a muslim. two, he will be a human in a truce with muslim. three, a human who should be killed. (This is)Religious view, this is how religion divides. People (muslims) are hesitating to say this, because disbelievers get angry when people say this. They say this is extremist religion, but this is only said in Deen (islam). If it is a disbeliever without any truce, from the religious point of view, he should be killed. Now a doubt may arise, he (the third one) didn’t do anything to us, he didn’t disturb us didn’t disturb us (says in tamil again). for us, he didn't attack us in anyway, he is minding his own business in his country, then why do you have to attack him deliberately. 'Is this what taught in religion?' can be asked. Religion says this and ALLAH's messenger (peace be upon him) did this. for this, he (peace be upon him) sent armies."[Translator's point: Asthaungfirullah! May THE GOD forgive me if I say something which prophet (sal allahu alaihi wasallam) didn't do.](Continued..) " By Islamic ruler going there, going to the disbelievers' place, or by sending an army, this should be done atleast once in a year, by sending army, 'either come to islam or pay jizya (tax paid by disbelievers to islamic government when living under them for providing safety as the disbelievers need not take part in war or any issue the government faces) or we will be at war with you'. War for Islam. (people) may suddenly say, 'was islam spread by sword?' Spread by sword also! by sword..."and the video ends. I have been as precise as possible.P.S. I dunno where he learnt his islam, but really sorry for all the trouble caused by some nutheads in our religion. Spreading false news esp about prophet muhammad (sal allahu alaihi wasallam) is a big sin in our religion that’s why i had to interrupt in between the translation.