Sri Lanka: Foreign Debt Summary

Sri Lanka: Foreign Debt Summary

sri lanka debt.jpg
 
For the nth time, the 10% debt as on April 2021 is only G2G debt aka loans furnished by Chinese Exim Bank.
The loans furnished by other Chinese banks are included in the big fat 47% as market borrowings.

In reality, as of 2022 Sri Lanka easily owe almost 20%+ of their total foreign debt to China.

From project financing to debt restructuring: China’s role in Sri Lanka’s debt situation

A brief review of Chinese lending history shows China’s understanding of Sri Lanka’s situation and its potential to shape debt restructuring for the island nation in crisis.
You can go through the above research if you have a brain, all sources from the finance ministry. Bird-brain wumaos need not bother.

This is a better picture of total foreign debt owned by SL as of 2021. 👇

Screenshot_20220813-233033.jpg
 

