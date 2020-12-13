What's new

Sri Lanka ends forced cremations, allows burials of Muslims

The Eagle

The Eagle

The government first banned burials of those who died from Covid-19 in April over concerns — which experts said were baseless — by influential Buddhist monks that the practice could contaminate groundwater and spread the virus.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, stands with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, right, after his arrival in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP)

Sri Lanka has ended forced cremations of people who have died of coronavirus, after visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Colombo to respect the funeral rites of the island's minority Muslims.
The policy was decried by members of the South Asian nation's Muslim community who constitute 10 percent of the 21 million population.

While health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi did not give a reason in her announcement reversing the ban, official sources said Khan had raised the subject with both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during his trip earlier this week.

Dozens of demonstrators had used Khan's visit as an opportunity to call attention to the Sri Lankan government's disregard for Islamic burial customs and carried a mock coffin.


In response to the policy change, Khan thanked his Sri Lankan counterparts.
"I... welcome the Sri Lankan govt's official notification allowing the burial option for those dying of Covid 19," he said on Twitter.

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation had also raised the forced cremation policy at the United Nations in Geneva this week.

Traditionally, Muslims bury their dead facing Mecca. Sri Lanka's majority Buddhists, who are strong backers of the current government, are typically cremated, as are Hindus.

In December, authorities ordered the cremation of at least 19 Muslim Covid-19 victims, including a baby, after their families refused to claim the bodies from a hospital morgue.

Muslim community leaders say more than half the country's 459 Covid-19 victims were from the Muslim minority.
They attribute the disproportionate number of fatalities to a fear of seeking treatment, and in particular, to the fear of being cremated should they die of the disease.

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Indians along with few pakistanis ran propaganda as soon as PM's speech was cancelled in SL parliament. They cited the reason that SL speaker feared that IK will raise the issue of Muslims hence they cancelled his address...a known propaganda account on Twitter joined the parade & bashed the Govt that this Umma churan is not going to work....I tried finding his tweets but turns out he removed his tweets out of fear as he got shit faced just like the indians
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Those Pakistanis are harming from inside out merely because of their political differences and such hate is damaging us widely. Unfortunately.
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

Cremation is okay when it's some highly dangerous diseases like Nipah when we had the outbreak, victims including Muslims were cremated. Also, at the beginning of the Corona many Muslim victims were unfortunately cremated but things changed and more details came in about the disease so, what was the point in cremating even now?
 
